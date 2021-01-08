Bud Light Seltzer Expands Product Line-Up With Newest Innovation, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade

"After launching Bud Light Seltzer last year, it quickly became one of the top innovations in the entire category and in the history of the brand. We are excited to continue expanding our portfolio with the new Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade variety pack," said Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing, Bud Light. "Our Seltzer Lemonade marries the bold flavors of lemonade with the refreshing bubbliness of seltzer; this new offering is perfect for both established seltzer fans and those who are looking to give seltzer a try."

Starting Monday, January 18, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade will be available nationwide in 12 oz. slim can variety 12-packs with the four new flavors. Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade is brewed with loads of lemonade flavor, cane sugar, natural fruit flavors and comes in at 100 calories with less than 1 gram of sugar and 5% ABV.

To launch, the brand released fun new commercials that show people drinking and enjoying Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, while commenting that it tastes better than their grandmother's lemonade. The playful controversy results in angering their grannies for choosing Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade over their own recipes, ending in mischievous consequences. The commercials, titled " Tire " and " Family Jewelry ," drive back to the product being packed with lemonade flavor.

ABOUT BUD LIGHT:

Introduced in 1982, Bud Light is a premium light lager with a superior drinkability that has made it the best-selling and most popular beer in the United States. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment. For more information, visit www.BudLight.com .

