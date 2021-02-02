Bud Light Unites Fan-Favorite Characters For Epic Super Bowl Commercial To Launch New Program Celebrating 'Those Who Go To Great Lengths For Bud Light'

In Bud Light's :60 Super Bowl LV commercial, Bud Light Legends , fan-favorite characters join forces to help a delivery driver save an overturned Bud Light truck, and ensure the ice-cold Bud Light makes it to the convenience store. Leveraging their combined superpowers, the Legends hilariously celebrate and recreate some of the best moments in the history of Bud Light advertising.

"Back again with Bud Light for Super Bowl LV, honored to share the screen with such legends," shared Post Malone.

"I can't believe it's been twenty years since some of my most memorable moments with my friends at Bud Light," said Cedric the Entertainer. "I am thrilled to be featured in this year's Super Bowl ad and loved reuniting with fellow Bud Light Legends to bring some fun to the game."

This commercial also serves as the formal launch of the new Bud Light Legends program, which recognizes the fans that have supported Bud Light over the years, and encourages them to 'Join the Legendary' at BudLightLegends.com for exclusive rewards, custom merch and legendary experiences. Before the big game, fans are also invited to revisit some of their favorite Bud Light commercials from years past by checking out BudLight.com/Vault.

"Fans have loved and celebrated Bud Light's role in the Super Bowl for decades, and this year, we're excited to reunite iconic characters in the most epic way with this new spot," says Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing Bud Light. "Bud Light Legends rewards those that always go the extra mile for Bud Light, the friends that bring the fun wherever they go, and those who understand the importance of good times. Today, we invite our Bud Light Legends to come along with us for the journey."

To kick-off the program, Bud Light is offering the first 10,000 fans who enlist in the program at BudLightLegends.com to have their names engraved on the Bud Light brew tanks used to brew their favorite beer in our St. Louis brewery.

Fans can visit BudLightLegends.com to officially join the Bud Light Legends. To learn more about Bud Light go to www.budlight.com or follow Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight, on Twitter at @BudLight and on Instagram at @BudLight.

*Bud Light's spot has earned the Gold Green Seal by the Environmental Media Association. The EMA Green Seal certification for production is an established set of guidelines for sustainable production of TV, movies and events. This partnership with EMA is part of Anheuser-Busch's commitment to build a more sustainable future.

ABOUT BUD LIGHT

The Bud Light brand name represents a family of products including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Bud Light Peels, Bud Light Chelada, Bud Light Platinum and Bud Light Platinum Seltzer. At the forefront of innovation, Bud Light continues to expand its product portfolio, offering a wide range of products brewed to meet the ever-changing preferences of consumers everywhere. Since 1982, Bud Light has delivered the best-selling premium light lager in America that is consistently brewed with a fresh, clean finish. For more information about Bud Light and our full family of products, visit www.BudLight.com .

PRESS CONTACTS

Bud Light

Michael Goon

[email protected]

3PM

Emily Rodriguez

[email protected]

SOURCE Bud Light

Related Links

http://www.BudLight.com

