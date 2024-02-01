BUDDY VALASTRO IS IN AN EMPIRE STATE OF MIND

"We're so excited to usher in the new generation of Carlo's Bake Shop, starting with this new flagship location in the heart of New York City," says celebrity chef and baker Buddy Valastro. "Taking this 114-year-old traditional bakery from 1910 to 2024 was my parents' dream, and my life's work, and to do it with my wife, kids, sisters, and their families has been one of the best experiences of our lives. I know my parents' dream of bringing Italian pastries to popularity has been realized through their kids."

Sweet lovers can enjoy a variety of iconic treats and pastries, including a variety of cannoli, fan-favorite lobster pastry tails, cheesecakes, tarts, sweet-stuffed pastry pockets, special monthly desserts conceived by Valastro himself, and more. Carlo's famous cakes are also available whole or by the slice, and a variety of cookies, including Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, Peanut Butter, Sugar, Seasonal Fondant, and Oatmeal, will satisfy your sweet tooth for a midday pick-me-up or to bring-home for dessert. Carlo's Bakery also carries new savory options featuring Bakery-Style Pizza, Breakfast Sandwiches, and a variety of fresh breads made daily in-house. Location-exclusive merchandise is available for Carlo's and Valastro fans.

Carlo's Bake Shop combines convenient grab-and-go ordering with limited seating, including a shared patio space (weather permitting). With a whimsical décor sure to make Willy Wonka jealous, Carlo's is an ode to Valastro's mastery, featuring a captivating sculpture of Buddy at work, surrounded by hand-sculpted confections and iconic NYC-themed décor, as designed by long-time design partner, Celano Design Studio Co.

"Carlo's Bake Shop on Broadway is a desserts destination that marries tradition with modern flair. With a palette of white marble, brass accents, and a taste of Hoboken nostalgia, it's not just a bakery; it's a sweet escape in the heart of Times Square." – Vincent Celano, Founder/Principal of Celano Design Studio Co.

The artistic undertaking was conceived and created by a team of local artists helmed and installed in part by Jerome McCroy. Using a handful of artists, including Urbano Maher (statue of Valastro and cake table) and Dane Castoro (pastries), this one-of-a-kind sculpture took nearly half a year and advanced 3-D imaging combined with traditional sculpture technique to complete. Past collaborators McCroy and Danny Cortes chose artists Ed Rivera and Mike See to handle the visual fabrication installation, including metal ribbons made by High Impact Sign & Design in Las Vegas. The space is brought together by Neon Signage from Canvas Freaks and a multi-dimensional media wall by Soundworx in the back of the bakery, giving visitors an exciting look into the Valastro family world.

Carlo's Bake Shop Broadway

1500 Broadway (at Seventh Avenue and West 43rd Street, near CBS Studios)

Open daily 7 a.m.-12 a.m.

315-203-1555

www.carlosbakery.com

ABOUT BUDDY VALSTRO

Celebrity Baker Buddy 'Cake Boss' Valastro, a pioneer of the custom cake movement, has accomplished an insurmountable amount of influence through his work with the long-standing family business Carlo's Bakery and the hit TLC series "Cake Boss." With four New York Times best-selling books, four hit television shows and a following of more than 30 million social media fans internationally, Valastro continually establishes himself as a powerhouse in the culinary field. Established in 1910, Carlo's Bakery is a family-owned business with 10 locations nationally and numerous Cake ATM locations in North America and Canada. In 2013, Valastro opened Buddy V's Ristorante at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas, focusing on the savory side of the Valastro family with dishes passed down from generation to generation. Carlo's Bake Shop soon followed in 2014 across the hallway from the popular eatery. In 2020, Valastro opened PizzaCake at Harrah's Las Vegas, followed by additional new concepts: The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro and Buddy's Jersey Eats at The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas in 2022. 2023 Valastro made his TV comeback with the premieres of two new shows, "Legends of the Fork" and "Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty," on A+E Network, as well as a "Yes Chef, Christmas" on Lifetime, while simultaneously launching Carlo's Bake Shop cake slices and the "Every Buddy's Cakes" nationally at Walmart. 2024 is set to be another exciting year with the opening of new culinary concepts and locations of existing favorites, working on new television programming, exciting retail partnerships, as well as a growing e-commerce nationwide shipping business. For additional information on Buddy Valastro, visit www.carlosbakery.com or follow @buddyvalastro on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok or @cakebossbuddy on X.

