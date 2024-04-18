IT'S TIME TO MEET THE FAMIGLIA!

Buddy Valastro and the Famiglia to Celebrate Grand Opening of Carlo's Bake Shop in the Heart of Times Square

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's all happening! Celebrity baker, the 'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro, is celebrating the grand opening of Carlo's Bake Shop in the heart of Times Square and he wants to meet you! On Saturday, April 27, Buddy and family will be on hand to welcome guests into the brand-new Carlo's Bake Shop at 1500 Broadway. From 9 a.m.-5 p.m., fans can meet Buddy and the Famiglia, all while shopping for something sweet at the new shop.

Meet Buddy Valastro at Grand Opening of the New Flagship Carlo's Bake Shop Times Square in NYC Post this Interior of Buddy Valastro's new flagship Carlo's Bake Shop at 1500 Broadway in NYC / Courtesy Carlo's Bake Shop Pastry Case of Buddy Valastro's new flagship Carlo's Bake Shop at 1500 Broadway in NYC / Courtesy Carlo's Bake Shop Interior of Buddy Valastro's new flagship Carlo's Bake Shop at 1500 Broadway in NYC / Courtesy Carlo's Bake Shop

The new location is a sweet glimpse into the future of the historic Hoboken bakery with whimsical elements combined with the old-school tastes and charm of the popular bake shop. Carlo's Bake Shop at 1500 Broadway is open seven days Sunday – Thursday 8 a.m.-midnight and Friday – Saturday 8 a.m.-1 a.m.

Sweet-lovers can enjoy a variety of iconic treats and pastries including a variety of Cannoli, fan-favorite Lobster Pastry Tails, cheesecakes, tarts, sweet-stuffed pastry pockets, special monthly desserts conceived by Valastro himself, and more. Carlo's famous cakes are also available whole or by the slice, and a variety of cookies including Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, Peanut Butter, Sugar, Seasonal Fondant, and Oatmeal will satisfy your sweet tooth for a midday pick-me-up or to bring home for dessert. Carlo's also carries savory options featuring Bakery-Style Pizza and Breakfast Sandwiches. Location-exclusive merchandise is available for Carlo's Bakery and Valastro fans.

A traditional bakery, Carlo's Bake Shop combines convenient grab-and-go ordering with limited seating, including a shared patio space (weather permitting). With a whimsical décor sure to make Willy Wonka jealous, Carlo's is an ode to Valastro's mastery, featuring a captivating sculpture of Buddy at work, surrounded by hand-sculpted confections and iconic NYC-themed décor, as designed by long-time design partner, Celano Design Studio Co.

Carlo's Bake Shop Broadway

1500 Broadway (at Seventh Avenue and West 43rd Street, near CBS Studios)

Open daily

Sunday – Thursday 8 a.m.-midnight

Friday & Saturday 8 a.m.-1 a.m.

315-203-1555

www.carlosbakery.com

ABOUT BUDDY VALSTRO

Celebrity Baker Buddy Valastro, a pioneer of the custom cake movement, has accomplished an insurmountable amount of influence through his work with the long-standing family business Carlo's Bakery and the hit TLC series "Cake Boss." With four New York Times best-selling books, four hit television shows and a following of more than 30 million social media fans internationally, Valastro continually establishes himself as a powerhouse in the culinary field. Established in 1910, Carlo's Bakery is a family-owned business with 10 locations nationally and numerous Cake ATM locations in North America and Canada. In 2013, Valastro opened Buddy V's Ristorante at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas focusing on the savory side of the Valastro family with dishes passed down from generation to generation. In 2020, Valastro opened PizzaCake at Harrah's Las Vegas followed by additional new concepts The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro and Buddy's Jersey Eats at The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas in 2022. 2023 Valastro premiered two new shows, "Legends of the Fork" and "Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty," on A+E Network, as well as a "Yes Chef, Christmas" on Lifetime, while simultaneously launching "Every Buddy's Cakes" and Carlo's Bakery cake slices nationally at Walmart. 2024 is set to be another exciting year with the opening of additional concepts and locations of existing favorites, and a growing e-commerce nationwide shipping business at carlosbakery.com. For additional information on Buddy Valastro, visit www.carlosbakery.com or follow @buddyvalastro on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok or @cakebossbuddy on X.

