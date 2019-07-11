Budweiser Launches New Harvest Reserve Deep Golden Lager

"At Budweiser, our farmers are family. While our relationship with many of these farmers goes back generations, Budweiser Harvest Reserve is the first time we've collaborated on a recipe together," said Ricardo Marques, VP of Marketing Core & Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. "Releasing this beer for the harvest season is Budweiser's way of celebrating farmers after a year spent preparing for these precious few months."

At 5.4 percent ABV, Budweiser Harvest Reserve is brewed with all-American barley that is toasted longer for a bolder taste and a crisp hoppy aroma that finishes smooth. The new beer is an all-malt recipe that uses 100 percent American grains from family farms. Each bottle features the signature of Jim Dixon, a fifth-generation Budweiser barley farmer who collaborated with brewmasters on the recipe.

"My family has been growing barley with Budweiser for generations," said Jim Dixon, owner of Jim Dixon Farms from Idaho. "Working with Budweiser on the recipe for a new beer was already humbling, but when I found out they wanted to put my name on every bottle, I was surprised and incredibly honored."

Budweiser Harvest Reserve will be available this month in Des Moines, Iowa and Omaha, Nebraska. The beer will be available throughout the harvest season, while supplies last.

Budweiser proudly supports programs to educate, train and grow the next generation of U.S. family farmers.

For more information on Budweiser Harvest Reserve, check out budweiser.com/HarvestReserve.

About Budweiser

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States' first truly national beer brand – brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including "kraeusening" for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.

