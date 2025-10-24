Buffalo Biodiesel Announces $300 Million Growth Partnership with Verite Capital Partners; Don Jones to Become Minority Owner and Chairman

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. ("BBD"), a leading used-cooking-oil recycler and renewable green energy fuel producer headquartered in Buffalo, New York, today announced a transformational capital and growth partnership with Verite Capital Partners ("VCP"). The agreement secures a planned $300 million funding program that will accelerate BBD's expansion from a 15-state footprint to 25 states across the entire eastern United States, from Montreal to Miami.

Under the terms of the agreement:

Don Jones, founder and managing partner of Verite Capital, upon full completion of the funding, will become a minority owner of Buffalo Biodiesel and will assume the role of Chairman of the Board .

. The funding will support BBD's construction of two new state-of-the-art renewable natural gas (RNG) plants — one located in the Northeast and another in the Southeast (Mississippi).

At full funding, BBD expects to add 600+ new employees , as it scales its operations and processing infrastructure.

, as it scales its operations and processing infrastructure. The funding rollout will occur in three stages , enabling organic growth from 15 states to 25 states — covering "all states east of the Mississippi" — once the rollout is fully executed.

, enabling organic growth from 15 states to 25 states — covering "all states east of the Mississippi" — once the rollout is fully executed. BBD's geographic footprint will extend from Montreal to Miami, reinforcing its east-coast and international reach.

"This partnership marks a pivotal moment not just for our company, but for the region's clean-energy future," said Sumit Majumdar, President & CEO of Buffalo Biodiesel. "With Verite's backing, we can double down on our mission: collecting used cooking oil from tens of thousands of restaurants, converting organic waste into renewable natural gas, and expanding sustainably from Montreal down to Miami. The two new plants and the hundreds of new jobs they bring will deliver real economic impact across underserved markets."

Don Jones added, "We at Verite Capital believe in business with purpose. Becoming a partner and Chairman of Buffalo Biodiesel allows us to invest in a growth company that aligns with our values — equity, community and clean energy. Together, we'll expand operations east of the Mississippi, build meaningful jobs and bring RNG production to new markets. We're honored to join this journey and help accelerate sustainable fuel solutions while empowering communities."

Buffalo Biodiesel currently serves over 28,000 restaurant supplier locations across 15 states and has established one of the largest used-cooking-oil networks in the Northeastern U.S. The new funding and strategic partnership will enable the company to strengthen its logistics, processing and monitoring systems, launch the two new RNG facilities and scale operations systematically into the Southeast corridor.

About Buffalo Biodiesel Inc.

Founded in 2005, Buffalo Biodiesel is a vertically integrated recycling and renewable-feedstock company that collects used cooking oil (UCO) and processes it into biodiesel, renewable diesel and RNG feedstocks. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, NY and serves restaurants, institutions and food manufacturers across the eastern United States. For more information, visit www.BuffaloBiodiesel.com.

About Verite Capital Partners

Verite Capital Partners is a private investment and advisory firm founded by Don Jones. The firm focuses on scaling small and mid-market companies, often in underserved domestic markets and high-growth segments. Verite brings deep expertise in strategic finance, private equity and operational leadership to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.VeriteCapitalPartners.com.

