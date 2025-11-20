Buffalo KOA Journey Named Kampgrounds of America, Inc.'s 2026 Rising Star

Wyoming campground recognized for excellence, innovation, and heartfelt hospitality

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Buffalo KOA Journey , owned and operated by Paul and Anita Peoples and family, has been named Kampgrounds of America, Inc.'s (KOA) 2026 Rising Star. The award, presented to KOA campgrounds with current owners in place for less than five years, recognizes exceptional achievements in guest experience, facility development, and community connection. The honor was announced during KOA's annual Convention & Expo, held in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Breathtaking views of the Bighorn Mountains from the Buffalo KOA Journey.

Since purchasing the property, the Peoples have expanded the campground by five acres along Clear Creek, creating a serene 22-site addition with stunning views of the Bighorn Mountains. Working with KOA's Campground Design Services team, they upgraded all RV sites with full hookups, added streaming-capable Wi-Fi, installed solar panels, and achieved KOA Green certification.

"The Peoples family embodies the entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and warmth that define KOA's next generation of campground owners," said Toby O'Rourke, president and CEO of KOA. "Their passion for hospitality and their deep investment in their campground, guests, and community make Buffalo KOA Journey a shining example of what's possible within our system."

Years ago, after attending KOA's Buyer's Workshop in Nashville, the couple took the leap, purchasing their first campground in Abilene, Texas. That early experience solidified their dream and prepared them for the work they would do at their "forever park" at the base of Wyoming's Bighorn Mountains.

"We met the previous owners, stayed two nights, and by the time we returned to Texas, we knew Buffalo was home," said Paul Peoples, owner of the Buffalo KOA Journey.

Beyond the expansion, the Peoples have added thoughtful touches, including upgraded furniture, commercial-grade fire pits, and a restored two-story log cabin office. Guest satisfaction has soared, reflected in a Net Promoter Score of 89—among the highest in the KOA system.

"Our guests aren't just travelers; they're part of our story," said Anita. "We've built a place where people feel at peace, like they belong."

The family-run campground continues to grow with the next generation: their oldest daughter, Rowan, manages daily operations alongside her husband, while daughters Caitlin, Alyssa, and Morgan contribute to the family's lasting legacy.

The Buffalo KOA Journey is at 87 U.S. Highway 16 E. in Buffalo, Wyoming. For more information, please visit their website .

ABOUT KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. has been the definitive leader in outdoor hospitality for more than 60 years. United under the mission of "connecting people to the outdoors and each other," the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world's largest system of privately-owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA also offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in campground education, design, recruitment, marketing and technology. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning 'Love of Land," the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience. For more information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com.

