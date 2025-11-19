San Francisco North/Petaluma KOA Resort Named Kampgrounds of America's 2026 Campground of the Year

Three generations of family leadership earn KOA's highest honor for excellence in outdoor hospitality

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco North/Petaluma KOA Resort , owned and operated by Chris and Pauline Wood and family, has been named Kampgrounds of America Inc.'s (KOA) 2026 Campground of the Year. This distinguished award was announced during the company's annual Convention & Expo, held in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Campers enjoy a relaxing moment at one of the premium sites at San Francisco North/Petaluma KOA Resort.

Celebrating more than 50 years of continuous family ownership, the San Francisco North/Petaluma KOA Resort has evolved from an 84-site campground into one of KOA's top-performing resorts, renowned for its innovative amenities, industry-leading practices, scenic location near Sonoma and Napa wine country, and multigenerational legacy.

"The San Francisco North/Petaluma KOA Resort exemplifies the spirit of KOA," said Toby O'Rourke, president and CEO of KOA. "The Wood family's passion for outdoor hospitality and commitment across generations has built something truly extraordinary."

Over the decades, the Woods transformed the property from its early days into a 312-site destination resort, adding premium RV sites, luxury lodging, and signature recreational amenities. From redesigned playgrounds and fiber-optic Wi-Fi, to themed weekends and a popular on-site food truck, every detail has been thoughtfully curated.

"When we took the campground over from Chris' parents, we made a decision not to grow out, but to grow up," said Pauline Wood, owner of the San Francisco North/Petaluma KOA Resort. "We focused on making the campground truly exceptional."

Now, under the leadership of Chris and Pauline's children, Caitlin Wood (HR and marketing) and Tyler Wood (operations), the campground continues to reach new milestones. "They've broken every record this year," said Chris. "It's incredible to see the next generation take what we built and make it even better."

Located just 30 miles north of San Francisco in Sonoma County's wine country, the resort has become a hub for both local families and international travelers. The Woods remain active members of Sonoma County Tourism and other regional partnerships, reflecting their commitment to the local tourism community along with providing an exceptional campground experience.

The San Francisco North/Petaluma KOA Resort is at 20 Rainsville Road, Petaluma, California. For more information, please visit the campground's website .

