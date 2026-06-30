BUFFALO, N.Y., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What makes hiring the right team so essential for a historic restoration project? According to a HelloNation article, Restoration Expert Brett Swiatek of Swiatek Studios in Buffalo explains that choosing a qualified restoration contractor is the single most important step in protecting a structure's heritage. A historic building restoration is not just construction—it's the careful preservation of stories told through craftsmanship, materials, and design. Selecting the right team ensures that those stories remain visible for generations.

Brett Swiatek, Owner Speed Speed

A proper historic building restoration starts long before any scaffolding rises or tools are lifted. The first question property owners should ask a potential restoration contractor is about experience. A skilled firm should have a portfolio featuring churches, courthouses, and museums—places that require the delicate balance of structure, art, and faith. Swiatek emphasizes that each completed project teaches new lessons about material behavior, detail matching, and coordination with preservation authorities. This experience forms the foundation for successful heritage work.

Training and traditional craftsmanship are equally crucial. Many historic projects rely on techniques that have nearly disappeared from modern construction. Lime plaster, hand-carved wood, and gilding must be handled by tradespeople who understand how older materials respond to touch, temperature, and time. A dependable building restoration firm near me, Swiatek notes, should be able to explain where its artisans trained, which traditional methods they use, and how they ensure authenticity in every repair. Restoration succeeds when heritage skills lead the process.

Equally important are the materials and ethics that guide the work. According to Swiatek, the best restoration contractor will follow recognized historic preservation standards—like those established by the National Park Service or state preservation agencies. These standards promote repair and reinforcement over replacement, ensuring that as much original material as possible remains intact. When substitutes are necessary for stability or safety, a responsible firm documents each decision and uses reversible techniques so that future generations can understand what was changed.

Communication can make or break a historic building restoration. As Swiatek explains, old structures often reveal surprises once work begins: hidden leaks, previous repairs made with incompatible materials, or structural weaknesses that weren't visible during inspection. A qualified firm manages these discoveries transparently, documenting every change and communicating with the client throughout the project. Regular progress updates help maintain alignment between preservation goals, timelines, and budgets.

Planning and protection also matter. A professional restoration contractor doesn't just restore beauty; they protect it during the process. Proper sequencing ensures that no detail—whether plaster ornament, stained glass, or carved wood—is damaged while adjacent work is underway. Safety measures like dust control, vibration monitoring, and secured storage are essential, especially in active spaces such as churches or civic buildings. Swiatek emphasizes that historic projects demand patience and precision, not haste.

Historic restoration is ultimately about stewardship. When a building's age, artistry, and cultural value are respected, the result is more than a polished finish—it's a preserved identity. The best building restoration firm near me sees itself not only as a contractor but as a caretaker of history. By prioritizing collaboration, craftsmanship, and conservation, restoration experts like Swiatek transform aging structures into renewed testaments of architectural heritage.

The process also underscores how heritage conservation connects communities to their past. Each restored surface, from repaired plaster to revitalized stained glass, carries the marks of both original artisans and modern conservators. Swiatek's philosophy merges these worlds: applying today's technical precision to sustain yesterday's craftsmanship. Through this approach, his projects reinforce the idea that preserving history is an act of cultural continuity.

As Swiatek reminds readers, the success of any historic building restoration depends on trust and shared respect. Hiring a restoration team that values authenticity ensures that what makes a building unique—its texture, color, and story—will remain for generations. A restoration done correctly becomes not only a repair but a renewal of meaning and identity within the community.

Hiring the Right Team for a Historic Building Project features insights from Brett Swiatek, Restoration Expert of Buffalo, NY, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation