Bug Off Pest Control Center of New York City to Supply New York City with Evolve™

PHOENIX, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), a pioneer in humane pest control solutions, is pleased to announce that Evolve™ Rodent Birth Control, our innovative rodent control product, will soon be available through Bug Off Pest Control in New York City. In addition to distribution, Bug Off will be marketing and selling Evolve throughout its network and providing ongoing training to pest management professionals (PMPs) in the Greater New York area.

"Bug Off and Andy Linares, President of Bug Off, are well known and well respected in the pest management world. Linares brings a focus on innovation, education and service to his PMP customers, and we look forward to working with him to more rapidly penetrate the New York City market with Evolve," said Joel Fruendt, President and CEO of SenesTech.

"New York is the biggest, toughest and most sophisticated market for rodent control in the United States. My PMP customers rely on Bug Off to bring them the most innovative and effective solutions to their pest management challenges. Evolve is a very promising product, and I am looking forward to partnering with the SenesTech team to bring it to our market," said Andy Linares, President of Bug Off.

Separately and as previously reported, New York City is implementing a rat contraception program. From the bill authorizing the program, the term "rat contraceptive" means "an agent for the reduction of reproductive capacity in rats that is approved for such use by the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency." SenesTech is currently the only manufacturer of products that meet this requirement.

Evolve works by addressing the root of rodent problems—overpopulation. Instead of simply reacting to infestations, Evolve reduces rodent fertility, helping to control their numbers humanely. This innovative approach provides long-lasting results, and it's easy to use in barns, garages, homes, gardens, and sheds. Just place the bait where rodents are active, and Evolve does the rest.

The Evolve soft bait is highly palatable to rodents, making it easy to deploy in various environments. It has been tested and proven effective in reducing rodent populations, making it an excellent choice for anyone who wants to manage their pest problem without using traditional poisons.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is committed to creating healthier environments by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company is an expert in fertility control technologies and has pioneered products like ContraPest®, the only EPA-registered contraceptive for both male and female rats, and Evolve™, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive soft bait. Both products are designed to integrate seamlessly into pest management programs, significantly enhancing their effectiveness while reducing reliance on traditional poisons. SenesTech strives to create cleaner cities, more efficient businesses, and happier households with products that are humane, effective, and sustainable.

For more information, visit https://senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that Evolve Rodent Birth Control will soon be available through Bug Off Pest Control in New York City; our belief that Bug Off and Andy Linares are well known and well respected in the pest management world; our belief that Linares brings a focus on innovation, education and service to his PMP customers; our belief that we will work with Linares to more rapidly penetrate the New York City market with Evolve; and our belief that our innovative approach provides long-lasting results.

Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the successful commercialization of our products; market acceptance of our products; our financial performance, including our ability to fund operations; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; regulatory approval and regulation of our products; and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

