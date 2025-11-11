SenesTech Expands International Reach with the Addition of the Belize Raptor Center as an Official Distributor of Evolve® Rat Birth Control

SURPRISE, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), the pioneer in fertility control for managing animal pest populations, proudly announces the addition of Sarah Mann and the Belize Raptor Center as the newest international distributor of Evolve® Rat Birth Control.

Through the leadership of Sarah Mann with the support of the Pesticides Control Board of Belize, Evolve Rat received approval for import and distribution in Belize, a country whose biodiversity is being threatened by the alarming increase of unregulated rodenticides and the severe ecological consequences of secondary wildlife poisonings. Mann, a well-known conservationist and rehabilitator, spearheaded efforts to bring a humane, science-based solution to Belize by partnering with SenesTech to introduce Evolve Rat Birth Control—a non-lethal, fertility-based approach that reduces rat populations safely and sustainably.

"After Belize had an incident of leptospirosis a decade ago, rodenticide usage was encouraged to rid of rodents in urban and rural areas," said Mann. "By importing Evolve Rat into the country, we can control rodent populations without risking the lives of our local raptors, wildlife, or contaminating groundwater. It's a game-changing solution for a country as ecologically diverse as ours."

In tandem with the product's introduction, Mann and the Belize Raptor Center have launched a grassroots education campaign aimed at informing citizens, businesses, and local officials about the dangers of all types of rodenticides (first generation and second generation anticoagulant and neurotoxins) and the benefits of fertility control as a safe and effective alternative. The program aligns with global efforts to phase out toxic rodenticides that cause unintended harm to birds of prey and other non-target species.

"Sarah's work embodies the mission of Evolve—to protect people, property, and the planet through innovation and compassion," said Joel Fruendt, CEO of SenesTech. "Her leadership and rapid progress in bringing Evolve Rat Birth Control to Belize demonstrate how local passion and global science can work together to make communities safer and ecosystems healthier."

With Belize now among the growing list of countries adopting fertility control as part of their integrated pest management programs, SenesTech continues to expand its international footprint and partnerships dedicated to sustainable rodent management.

About the Belize Raptor Center

The Belize Raptor Center is a wildlife rehabilitation and education organization dedicated to the conservation of raptors and the ecosystems they inhabit. Through rescue, rehabilitation, and outreach, the Center promotes coexistence between humans and wildlife while championing environmental education throughout Belize.

About SenesTech, Inc.

SenesTech is committed to creating healthier environments by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company's groundbreaking products, including Evolve rodent birth control, integrate seamlessly into pest management programs, significantly enhancing their effectiveness while reducing reliance on traditional poisons. SenesTech's mission is to create cleaner cities, more efficient businesses, and healthier communities with products that are humane, effective, and sustainable.

For more information, visit https://senestech.com.

