Bugcrowd Establishes Standard for Crowdsourced Security Workflow Management

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK HAT BOOTH 960 -- Bugcrowd, the only true SaaS platform built for crowdsourced security, today announced several updates to its award-winning Crowdcontrol™ platform to provide organizations with actionable security intelligence and deliver true ROI.

Security teams are strapped. Bugcrowd's intelligent SaaS platform makes it easier for companies to find and fix faster.

Work Queue functionality automatically organizes tasks due for completion according to priority and action type. Simplified work orchestration allows for quicker processing of valid vulnerabilities and rapid payouts to researchers for busy customers.

New Self-Serve option enables easy program setup based on default best practices identified through thousands of Bugcrowd managed programs. Customers can sign up, outline targets, and select any desired skills from the Crowd directly through a user-friendly UI, enabling rapid ramp-up for any new Vulnerability Disclosure or Bug Bounty On-Demand Program.

Introducing the industry's only platform-enabled, premium service-level agreements (SLAs), Priority Triage and P1 24/7. Customers can opt-in to receive rapid, prioritized responses for all vulnerabilities regardless of severity or day, so they can focus on remediation.

In addition to enhanced workflow automation across programs, Bugcrowd's Crowdcontrol platform updates also include new dashboards for advanced reporting and industry benchmarking. Through more dynamic, customized reporting, customers can monitor researcher engagement and program health against industry benchmarks including response time, payouts, and vulnerability processing. New activity tracking also enables customers to better monitor researcher engagement for full program visibility.

Bugcrowd is the first crowdsourced security platform built for any compliance directive with its customizable reports and methodologies. Bugcrowd upholds the most rigorous standards of security for customers and researchers, achieving both SOC 2 Type 2 compliance and ISO 270001 certification.

Crowd Skills Matching

The latest updates to Bugcrowd's CrowdMatch technology make it even easier for organizations to connect with researchers that best suit their evolving security testing needs. Researchers will now be able to upload credential certificates such as those from AWS and Microsoft, and other relevant experience, for more robust profiles. Enriched skills profiles allow Bugcrowd to automatically identify, match, and verify the right resources for every program, regardless of size or scope.

"Bugcrowd is the only true SaaS platform built for crowdsourced security," said Mark Milani, Global Head of Product and Engineering, Bugcrowd. "By providing any skill for any project, we're changing the way organizations think about security at scale. Now thanks to enhanced workflow automation and advanced reporting, security teams can find and fix faster, and rapidly demonstrate true security ROI."

More leading companies around the world, including Atlassian, Fitbit, HP, Indeed, Mastercard, Motorola, Jet.com, Square, Twilio, and more trust Bugcrowd for crowdsourced security. For a list of public programs, visit: bugcrowd.com/programs . To read some of our customer stories bugcrowd.com/customers .

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd is the #1 crowdsourced security company. More Fortune 500 organizations trust Bugcrowd to manage their Bug Bounty, Vulnerability Disclosure, and Next Gen Pen Test programs. Bugcrowd's award-winning platform combines actionable, contextual intelligence with the skill and experience of the world's most elite hackers to help leading organizations identify and fix vulnerabilities, protect customers, and make the digitally connected world a safer place. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. Learn more at www.bugcrowd.com .

