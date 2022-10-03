Bugcrowd Expands Executive Team with Hiring of Robert Taccini as Chief Financial Officer

Former Finance Veteran for WhiteHat Security and Cisco Joins Bugcrowd's Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd, the leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Robert Taccini to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Taccini brings nearly three decades of experience in the security and information technology fields to Bugcrowd.

Prior to joining Bugcrowd, Taccini was Chief Financial Officer of WhiteHat Security where he played a key role in the successful spinout from NTT and sale of the business to Synopsys. In previous roles, he served as the CFO of HyperGrid; CFO and Treasurer of VCE Company, LLC; and Vice President of Business Operations Finance for Cisco Systems.

As the startup CFO of VCE, Taccini drove revenue growth, gross margin improvements, and operating efficiencies as the business scaled up to $500 million in operating budget and from six employees to 2,000-plus employees. Taccini also executed a converged infrastructure market strategy that yielded a $3 billion annual revenue run rate with 50% compounded growth over five years.

"I am excited to join the Bugcrowd leadership team, which is making great strides in defining the market for crowdsourced security researchers and automated testing platforms," Taccini said. "I look forward to developing our strategy to create structure and operating models that will enable greater global scale."

As the Chief Financial Officer of Bugcrowd, Taccini will be responsible for managing all aspects of the company's financial strategy including strategic planning; mergers and acquisitions integrations; and the scaling of operations and systems. Taccini will report to interim Bugcrowd CEO Mike Jennings.

"Everyone at Bugcrowd is honored to welcome such a top-caliber senior executive leader as Bob Taccini to our team," said Mike Jennings, interim CEO for Bugcrowd. "Bob has deep industry experience working with startups to large global enterprises, and his extensive management skills will greatly benefit Bugcrowd's aggressive growth strategy."

In addition to Taccini's professional responsibilities, he served in a variety of leadership roles for youth activities and was a Board Member of Hospice of the Valley, San Jose.

"Bugcrowd" is a trademark of Bugcrowd Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd is the leading provider of crowdsourced cybersecurity solutions purpose-built to secure the digitally connected world. Today's enterprise demands an offensive approach to cybersecurity—and Bugcrowd offers the only solution that orchestrates data, technology, and human intelligence to expose blind spots. The Bugcrowd Security Knowledge Platform™ enables businesses to do everything proactively possible to protect their organization, reputation and customers with products like Bug Bounty, Penetration Testing-as-a-Service, and more. Trusted by organizations across the globe, Bugcrowd uncovers and remediates vulnerabilities before they interrupt business by leveraging expert ingenuity and the knowledge of world-class security researchers. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. Learn more at www.bugcrowd.com.

Contacts:

[email protected]

Lisa Bergamo, Bugcrowd

[email protected]

Nathaniel Hawthorne

Lumina Communications for Bugcrowd

[email protected]

661-965-0407

SOURCE Bugcrowd