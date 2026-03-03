Bugcrowd Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

Bugcrowd's authorized cybersecurity platform enables federal agencies and other highly regulated industries to rapidly deploy offensive testing across the globe

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd , today announced it has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, sponsored by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). This milestone validates that Bugcrowd meets the U.S. government's stringent security requirements for protecting sensitive data via the Bugcrowd Platform. With this authorization, federal agencies can now rapidly deploy Bugcrowd's offensive security testing solutions at scale to identify and remediate vulnerabilities proactively. The Bugcrowd Platform gives federal security teams access to the most effective army of security researchers on the planet while ensuring data is protected in the most vetted way possible.

"FedRAMP Moderate authorization validates Bugcrowd's foundational architectural investments in meeting federal requirements for data isolation and operational integrity," said Trey Ford, Chief Strategy and Trust Officer at Bugcrowd. "Bugcrowd has unlocked the ability to deploy this secured platform for all customers globally who have specific requirements for data storage, processing, or sovereignty concerns."

Bugcrowd's cloud-native offerings address a critical gap in the federal ecosystem, where agencies struggle to recruit top-tier offensive security talent. By democratizing access to the global security researcher community through a pay-for-results model, Bugcrowd enables federal teams to proactively secure their mission-critical assets rather than just the public perimeter. This milestone also removes traditional barriers to entry, allowing agencies to bypass 6–12-month provisional authority processes. Furthermore, the Bugcrowd Platform's new architecture provides a validated model for regional data isolation and sovereignty, offering assurance for customers in other highly regulated sectors.

"By going through the rigorous FedRAMP authorization process, we are unlocking access to the ingenuity of the global security research community on a platform meeting strict government security standards," said Kent Wilson, Vice President of Global Public Sector at Bugcrowd. "We are providing federal teams a disciplined, vetted, and secure environment to proactively defend their mission-critical assets with absolute confidence."

"By achieving FedRAMP Moderate, Bugcrowd demonstrates that rigorous government security standards can coexist with innovative offensive testing solutions," said Karen Laughton, Executive Vice President of Advisory Services at Coalfire. "Our team advised and supported Bugcrowd in designing and aligning their cloud-native platform to meet FedRAMP requirements, helping establish the hardened environment federal agencies need to safely scale testing, address critical talent gaps, and stay ahead of modern threats. This milestone represents a significant advancement for the public sector, giving agencies a vetted, compliant pathway to strengthen their defense posture with confidence."

Bugcrowd remains dedicated to federal cybersecurity by providing a highly-vetted environment where the global security researcher community safely collaborates with government teams to find vulnerabilities before attackers do. The Bugcrowd Platform is now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace . Learn more about this announcement on our blog .

