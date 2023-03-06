Bugcrowd Hires Four Security Industry Leaders to Drive Go-to-Market Efforts

New Chief Revenue Officer, Vice Presidents of Marketing, Sales-Americas, and Global Channel Sales Program to Strengthen Companywide Execution on Sales Vision and Growth Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd, the leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of three veteran security industry executives to drive sales growth, channel partnerships, and strategic alliances.

Effective immediately, Bugcrowd has named Paul Ciesielski as Chief Revenue Officer; Emily Ferdinando as Vice President of Marketing; Mark W. Rossiter as Vice President of Sales-Americas; and Jason Cowie as Vice President of Global Channel Sales & Strategic Alliances.

"Bugcrowd is laser-focused on growing our sales pipeline and broadening our market reach — we are very excited to welcome Paul Ciesielski, Emily Ferdinando, Mark Rossiter, and Jason Cowie to our leadership team," said Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd. "We know these extremely talented executives can help us execute on our vision and drive greater awareness of Bugcrowd's leadership in the crowdsourced security market."

Paul Ciesielski is an accomplished strategic leader with a track record of driving predictable revenue growth, new customer acquisition and team development. Ciesielski is methodical, data and process driven, and has extensive cyber security, compliance, application and infrastructure management experience.

Most recently, Ciesielski was Chief Revenue Officer at TrueFort where he led go-to-market strategy for sales, marketing, channels, and field engineering. Before TrueFort, he was CRO at ReversingLabs, a leading provider of explainable threat intelligence solutions where he led go-to-market strategies for sales, channel, field engineering, and customer success. Previously, Ciesielski served as CRO at SevOne (acquired by Turbonomic), and he also served as Vice President of Sales at Chef Software where he helped the company achieve triple-digit growth. He has also held senior sales and leadership roles at AppDynamics (acquired by Cisco), Mazu (acquired by Riverbed Technology), and Mercury (acquired by HP).

Emily Ferdinando is a go-to-market (GTM) leader with a focus on pipeline and revenue growth. She brings 15 years of GTM leadership experience, specializing in optimizing operational processes and data-driven strategies. With a background in sales and operations, she brings a unique approach to marketing that is focused on down-funnel impact and top-line growth.

Ferdinando joins Bugcrowd from Veracode where she most recently led the Growth Marketing organization. Her background includes leadership roles across the GTM engine, including Global Business Development, GTM Enablement, and Operational Strategy. While at Veracode, she led the team through multiple events and two successful exits.

Mark Rossiter brings nearly 30 years of experience in leadership and enterprise sales to the Bugcrowd team. Prior to Bugcrowd, he was VP of Sales, Americas, for NTT Application Security where he was responsible for growing the company's sales function to answer the growing demand for NTT Application Security's state-of-the-art technology.

Before joining NTT Application Security, Rossiter served as Ivanti's Vice President of Sales within its Extended Products Group. He has also held senior roles at Oracle, Gartner, IBM, and Xerox, where he honed his hardware, software, and services skills.

Jason Cowie has over 25 years of experience building early and growth stage software companies, and most recently served as Vice President, Global Partners at SimSpace. He has been in the cybersecurity market for most of his career and has held key leadership positions at SecurityScorecard, McAfee, Zerto, and Virtual Instruments. Cowie is passionate about forming partnerships to help organizations defeat their cyber adversaries.

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd is the leading provider of crowdsourced cybersecurity solutions purpose-built to secure the digitally connected world. Today's enterprise demands an offensive approach to cybersecurity—and Bugcrowd offers the only solution that orchestrates data, technology, and human intelligence to expose blind spots. The Bugcrowd Security Knowledge Platform™ enables businesses to do everything proactively possible to protect their organization, reputation, and customers with products like Bug Bounty, Penetration Testing-as-a-Service, and more. Trusted by organizations across the globe, Bugcrowd uncovers and remediates vulnerabilities before they interrupt business by leveraging expert ingenuity and the knowledge of world-class security researchers. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Triangle Peak Partners. Learn more at www.bugcrowd.com.

