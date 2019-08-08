Bugcrowd University Expands Education and Training for Whitehat Hackers

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DEF CON -- Bugcrowd , the #1 crowdsourced security company, today announced the expansion of its flagship security researcher education program, Bugcrowd University. Launched in 2018, Bugcrowd University is free, open source educational content and training available to the entire information security community.

This year, in collaboration with top Bugcrowd Ambassadors , Bugcrowd is releasing five new modules to help foster the skills of the security researcher community.

Burp Suite Advanced Module Server Side Request Forgery (SSRF) XML External Entity Injection GitHub Recon and Sensitive Data Exposure Recon and Discovery

Today's cybersecurity landscape is plagued with motivated adversaries, expanding attack surfaces, ineffective security architectures, and a growing cyber skills gap -- with an estimated 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions by 2021. Bugcrowd University helps to address the skills shortage by providing security researcher education and training to improve the state of application security training, community engagement, and content delivery.

According to the 2019 Inside the Mind of a Hacker report, 43% of hackers learn how to hack via online resources and blogs. Bugcrowd is committed to helping foster and grow the whitehat community through programs like Bugcrowd University. As such, training courses are free and open to all security researchers, not just those on the Bugcrowd platform, with the goal of introducing new researchers to crowdsourced security.

"It takes a Crowd -- that's our researcher community motto," said Casey Ellis, founder and CTO of Bugcrowd. "What we've learned over the last decade of working with this community is that it's all about giving back and working together to make the internet a safer place. As such, we're doubling down on collaborating with some of the brightest in our Crowd to develop our next set of course work within Bugcrowd University. We're thrilled to empower more people around the world with these crucial skills -- helping to tip back the balance in favor of defenders."

The Bugcrowd Ambassador Program launched in November 2018 includes security researchers that carry a common sense of ethics and diligence in support of the whitehat community and its mission to make the internet a safer place. Now with more than 50 ambassadors, Bugcrowd continues to invest in the security education of local communities around the globe.

"I was once a beginner and found it extremely difficult to get started when there weren't ample resources or someone available to help and guide me," said Kent Bayron, bug hunter. "That's why I aim to be a part of the journey of as many aspiring bug hunters as I can today."

To learn more about Bugcrowd University, visit www.bugcrowd.com/university .

