Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse to Open at Flamingo Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the latest addition to the "Forever Fabulous" Flamingo Las Vegas, the all-new Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse will transport guests back to the resort's vintage roots while serving a fresh and intriguing steakhouse experience in a modern way.

***For Hi-Res Renderings, Click Here***

The restaurant's name is a nod to Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel and business partner Meyer Lansky, who famously opened the Flamingo Las Vegas back in 1946 with the intention of bringing Hollywood glam to the desert. With the Flamingo, they created the first resort-style hotel on the Strip and forever changed Las Vegas. The Lansky family is involved in the new steakhouse and will even assist in the creation of unique merchandise, which will be available for purchase. Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse will be a one-of-a-kind destination steakhouse, much like its resort's origins, in menu, design and atmosphere.

"With Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse, we want our guests to feel as if they've traveled back in time to when the Flamingo Las Vegas first opened, with glamour, class and intrigue, but positioned in today's world with modern touches," said Flamingo Las Vegas Regional President, Eileen Moore-Johnson. "This steakhouse will be a destination dining experience complete with statement menu items, classic dishes, and unexpected finds you may need to 'know a guy' to order."

Guests will be transported from the moment they arrive, as they enter through the "bakery" façade, and past the kitchen and dry aged meat cooler, giving the illusion of discreetly entering through the back as many did decades ago. Once inside the steakhouse proper, an eye-catching dining experience awaits. In collaboration with designers Studio K Creative out of Chicago and renowned designer Jonathan Adler, the restaurant boasts a variety of atmospheres, including the main bar, patio dining, the bustling main dining room, three private dining rooms and a raw bar.

The oval main bar is a focal point of the restaurant and takes notes from tropical destinations with rich woods, greenery, airy textures like linen coupled with bright leather and of course, one-of-a-kind, specially curated flamingo artwork. It will have booths and tables surrounding it, making it a destination for pre-dinner, small bites or late night.

For those wanting to channel the energy of the casino, patio dining surrounded by lush greenery offers a scenic vantage point, while still in the confines of the restaurant.

The main dining room features a mix of natural and chic, including light and dark woods with bright jewel tones in décor and seating. The artwork will especially pop with vintage black and white images, including historical ones of the Flamingo and Las Vegas . Large booths will be anchors around the dining room, with traditional tables and half booths peppered throughout.

. Large booths will be anchors around the dining room, with traditional tables and half booths peppered throughout. The three private dining rooms are a collection of three themes that stand alone but are cohesive when combined. Individually they seat between 16 and 24 guests, but when used as one, they can accommodate close to 60.

Emphasizing the variety of fresh seafood available on the menu, the raw bar in the dining room offers an experiential dining option for guests, which is anticipated to be one of the most sought-after seats. From shucking oysters to building stunning seafood tower displays, the guests at the raw bar counter seating will be a part of the action.

Offering the ultimate throwback, exclusive experience, guests can venture into the luxurious speakeasy and private bar lounge, known as "The Count Room." This will be an intimate and ambient room with an expanded specialty cocktail menu that can be exclusively tasted here, but only guests "in-the-know" will be able to find this hidden gem. Lining the walls will be historical images, including vintage images from when the Flamingo first opened. Bugsy and Meyer would approve.

Bugsy & Meyer's menu will have a vast variety of dishes—from small bites to be enjoyed at the bar, to steakhouse classics and throwbacks, to tableside presentations, a raw bar and more. Bugsy & Meyer's in-house dry aged program is showcased in the restaurant in a glass encased show cooler. Hand selected cuts include domestic prime, dry aged prime, imported wagyu and a signature 60-day Chicago cut bone-in ribeye.

Seafood will also be a cornerstone of the menu, especially with the raw bar kitchen in the main dining room. Enjoy premium shellfish towers with charcoal grilled enhancements. Crudo, poke and tataki preparations will also be prepared in front of our guests. Other dish highlights will include short rib, lamb saddle, steak Diane and more. Dessert is no slouch with staples like baked Alaska, mille-feuille with bourbon mousseline and strawberries Romanoff reinvented.

In addition to having an exclusive cocktail menu, The Count Room will also have an exclusive food menu with especially playful takes on traditional dishes, all in proportional presentations.

The cocktail menu will pay homage to the past while presenting new takes on the classics and originals. Hailing from the Caribbean and a favorite spirit of the 1940s, rum cocktails will be heavily featured. For that personalized touch, a tableside Old-Fashioned cart will be rolling through the restaurant with customizable selections including base spirit, choice of bitters, additional flavoring and even citrus peel. Other cocktails include prohibition-era libations and unique contemporary creations.

Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse will be located across from the Flamingo Wildlife Habitat main entrance, in the former Center Cut, Café To Go and Laurel Lounge spaces.

Flamingo Las Vegas

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas is a true desert oasis. The center-Strip resort features more than 3,500 guest rooms and suites, including the recently renovated Flamingo Rooms and Suites, as well as new Bunk Bed Rooms and Suites. The historic hotel-casino is home to a sprawling 15-acre pool and wildlife habitat complete with waterfalls, mature island vegetation and tropical wildlife, distinctive pools including the adult GO Pool Dayclub, and several outdoor wedding gardens. Flamingo Las Vegas offers a variety of dining options with eateries such as Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville and Mexican hot spot Carlos 'n Charlie's. The resort also hosts an all-star line-up of entertainers including Paula Abdul, Piff The Magic Dragon, the late-night adult revue X Burlesque and RuPaul's Drag Race LIVE! Las Vegas, beginning in January 2020. Flamingo Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit flamingolasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Flamingo Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment

Related Links

http://caesarslasvegas.mediaroom.com

