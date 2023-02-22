Bugworks Research Inc welcomes Dr. Renu Swarup to its Global Advisory Board

Former secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and reputed Biotechnologist joins the Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance to the project portfolio of Bugworks Research

BANGALORE, India, SARATOGA, Calif. and ADELAIDE, Australia, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugworks Research, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has engaged Dr. Renu Swarup as a honorary member of the Global Advisory Board. Dr. Swarup is the former Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and brings in more than three decades of experience in the biotech sector.

Dr. Renu Swarup

As the Member Secretary of the Expert Committee, Dr. Swarup oversaw the formulation of Biotechnology Vision in 2001, National Biotechnology Development Strategy in 2007 and Strategy II, 2015-20. She was the Founding Managing Director, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a Public Sector Company with special focus on supporting Start-ups and SMEs. By strengthening biotechnology translational research and industry-academia partnerships, she has supported more than 5000 Start-ups and nearly 500 small companies to pursue innovative research and product development. She is a fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI). She has actively supported women scientists as a member of the Prime Minister's Scientific Advisory Committee's task force on women in science and is part of The Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World. She played a critical role in DBT's response to create technological solutions to tackle COVID-19 in India.

Speaking on her appointment, Dr. Anand Anandkumar - CEO, Bugworks Research states, "Bugworks is pleased to welcome Dr. Renu Swarup as a member of its Global Advisory Board. Dr. Swarup, an accomplished geneticist, was formerly the Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, India. She was one of the key architects to formulate India's Biotechnology Vision and Strategy including the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out initiatives. Under her inspirational leadership, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) has ushered in a new wave of biotech SMEs and start-ups, of which Bugworks was an early benefactor. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Swarup to help us reach our goal of enabling equitable global access to Bugworks' innovative products."

On joining Bugworks Research, Dr. Renu Swarup said, "I am pleased to be associated with Bugworks in my capacity as an Honorary Advisor and member of their Global Advisory Board. The vision of Bugworks on combating critical unmet health priorities of AMR and cancer is of global importance. Their work on new broad-spectrum antibiotics and novel immuno-oncologic small molecules targeting several solid cell tumors, to make these affordable and accessible to humanity, is of special significance. The company occupies a niche area in their effort to enable patients especially from LMICs to gain access to cutting-edge therapies in infection and cancer."

About Bugworks

Bugworks Research Inc, (Bugworks), is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company founded in February 2014, that is developing novel therapeutic assets in the anti-infectives and immuno-oncology (IO) areas using innovative science from the frontiers of computational biology, pharmacology, structural-biology, and medicinal chemistry. BWC0977 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial and is targeted to address unmet needs of serious hospital & community infections, and bacterial biothreats. Its asset for IO is in the late pre-clinical stage, targets multiple cancers and is expected to be used either standalone or in combination with immune checkpoint therapies.

