Bühler and Squirro Partner to Drive AI Transformation in Manufacturing Industries

Bühler, a Swiss technology partner for the global food, feed, and mobility industries is working with Squirro to accelerate the use of AI and provide data-driven value across all of its businesses.

At the core of the agreement is the Squirro Enterprise AI Platform, which will enhance Bühler's expanding AI ecosystem enabling the company to scale complex initiatives and advance its 2030 Digital Excellence Goals.

A Key Platform for Enterprise AI

Acting as a strategic technology partner of Bühler, Squirro supports standard integrations with many enterprise solutions and is intended to work alongside Bühler's proven application architecture, enhancing connectivity, insights, decision making and efficiency.

Underpinning this collaboration is a shared commitment to trust, governance, and security in Generative AI. With a platform trusted by highly regulated industries, Squirro ensures a secure, compliant, and human-in-the-loop environment that aligns with Bühler's global standards and AI landscape. Their common Swiss heritage further strengthens a culture of responsibility and precision in deploying AI across Bühler's operations.

D riving Digital Excellence in Practice

Through this initiative, Bühler will leverage next-generation AI technologies: including graph intelligence and agentic workflows to strengthen mission-critical processes and accelerate innovation. The first co-developed use cases will be piloted within Bühler and later scaled to the broader manufacturing ecosystem, setting a new benchmark for AI-driven industrial excellence.

"This partnership with Bühler represents a shared vision for what advanced AI can achieve in a global enterprise," said Lauren Hawker Zafer, Chief Operating Officer at Squirro. "It enables a shift from basic GenAI applications to agent-based workflows designed to improve enterprise performance."

"This collaboration with a fellow Swiss innovator is very much in line with our digital excellence goals," said Ian Roberts, Chief Technology Officer at Bühler. "We are building an AI architecture for the future, and Squirro provides a trusted, secure element to channel this transformation responsibly across our global operations."

By combining Squirro's enterprise AI platform with Bühler's global operational scale, the partnership helps advance AI-driven innovation and digital excellence in manufacturing.

About Squirro

Squirro is the enterprise AI platform built for regulated industries, streamlining enterprise search and automating complex, custom workflows. Secure, private, scalable, permissions-aware, and fully auditable, the platform ensures that every result is accurate and verifiable. Squirro powers agentic AI applications that are grounded in the organization's unique enterprise ontology.

A bout Bü hler

Bühler is a global technology partner for the food, feed, and mobility industries. As a Swiss family-owned company, Bühler is driven by its purpose of creating innovations for a better world, balancing the needs of economy, humanity, and nature in all its decision-making processes. Billions of people globally enjoy food and mobility solutions produced on Bühler equipment. Committed to sustainability, Bühler has solutions in place to reduce energy, waste, and water by 50% in its customer value chains and seeks a 60% reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Investing up to 5% of its turnover in R&D, Bühler generated turnover of CHF 3.0 billion in 2024. It employs 12,350 employees, operating globally in over 140 countries with extensive service and manufacturing sites.

