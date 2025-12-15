Squirro Drives Frictionless Enterprise AI Real-World Adoption with Latest Platform Release

Supercharges Chat and Multimodal Reasoning Capabilities

ZURICH, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Squirro , a global leader in enterprise-grade Generative AI and knowledge graph technology, today announced the general availability of its latest Long-Term Support (LTS) platform update. Squirro Release 3.14.4 introduces a number of powerful new capabilities designed to close the gap between structured enterprise knowledge and ad-hoc user workflows.

Most notably, the update includes direct file uploads, multimodal image reasoning, and an enterprise-grade prompt library – features that help organizations quickly and accurately extract insights from complex documents, whether stored in secure enterprise repositories or sitting on a user's desktop.

"The biggest sticking point for enterprise AI remains real-world adoption. To truly scale, the technology has to be completely frictionless," said Dorian Selz, CEO of Squirro. "With this release, we are dismantling specific barriers that stall workflows, removing language constraints and enhancing image reasoning, for our global user base."

Elevating Squirro Chat for Faster Insights and Deeper Reasoning

The centerpiece of the latest Squirro Platform Release is a vastly enhanced chat experience designed for versatility and depth. Direct file uploads let users bypass traditional indexing workflows by dragging contracts or reports directly into the chat for on-the-spot, secure analysis. For complex long-form content, a new "Chat with Item" agent maintains deep memory context retaining the first 100 pages plus a summary to support intricate Q&A sessions without losing the thread.

Multimodal image reasoning enables the AI to interpret charts, tables, and images contained within documents, while newly introduced table rendering capabilities automatically format structured data outputs into clean, readable tables directly in the chat window. Collectively, these features evolve Squirro Chat into a comprehensive analytical workbench, providing users with the tooling required to drive sophisticated data tasks across the enterprise.

Precision, Governance, and Global Reach

Beyond the chat interface, the release delivers critical enhancements for GenAI governance and control. A new prompt library helps teams standardize best practices by sharing reusable prompts at the project level. Custom user prompt instructions enable administrators to enforce global behavioral rules such as specific personas or safety protocols to ensure that every AI interaction adheres to corporate standards.

The update also strengthens the platform's core intelligence and global capabilities. Enhanced PDF OCR adds dedicated support for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Arabic, ensuring high-accuracy extraction from scanned global documents, addressing customer requirements in China and the Middle East. Meanwhile, intelligent decomposition of complex words, common in Germanic languages, offers improved search relevance and retrieval precision in Squirro's home markets.

Laying the Foundation for Enterprise AI Agents

As the enterprise AI landscape accelerates toward the adoption of autonomous agents, the ability for systems to reason, retain context, and interpret diverse media formats is becoming the new standard. Squirro Release 3.14.4 aligns directly with this industry shift. By combining deep context memory, multimodal reasoning, and dynamic ad-hoc analysis, the upgrade enhances the reasoning capabilities of auditable agentic workflows – systems that do not merely retrieve information but actively collaborate with users to solve complex problems.

Get Started with the Latest Capabilities

Discover how these new capabilities augment your specific data workflows by visiting the official release notes for a comprehensive technical breakdown. To experience the enhanced Squirro Chat experience and see the new multimodal capabilities in action, schedule a live walkthrough today.

About Squirro

Squirro is the enterprise AI platform built for regulated industries, streamlining enterprise search and automating complex, custom workflows. Secure, private, scalable, permissions-aware, and fully auditable, the platform ensures that every result is accurate and verifiable. Squirro powers agentic AI applications that are grounded in the organization's unique enterprise ontology.

Founded in 2012, Squirro is a fast-growing company with dedicated teams in Switzerland, the United States, the UK, and Singapore. Our customers include the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, Standard Chartered Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, Henkel.

