Build-A-Bear and Paramount Pictures Forge Creative Collaboration on New Feature Film, IF

Unveils Special Workshop Experience Designed to Transcend the Screen by Bringing IF Characters "To Life" for Fans

ST. LOUIS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW ) is thrilled to announce the in-store celebration of the upcoming Paramount Pictures feature film, IF, in theatres May 17, through its longstanding partnership with Paramount Consumer Products. Written and directed by John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imagery friends – and what she does with that superpower – as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gosset Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination. This collaboration highlights the magic of creation and imagination that Build-A-Bear provides kids and that is illustrated through this film. At Build-A-Bear, imaginary friends come to life every day for its guests.

Known for fostering creativity and imagination, Build-A-Bear has long been recognized as a beloved destination for families. In celebration of the film IF, Build-A-Bear invites families to come in and create their very own Imaginary Friend. Beginning May 16, Build-A-Bear Workshop locations in Culver City, CA, American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ, and at Blue Water in the UK, will undergo a magical transformation, bringing visitors closer to the world of IF. In these select stores, the heartwarming message that is central to the experience will be displayed: "Imaginary Friends Made Here," resonating with the film's theme of friendship and wonder.

Additionally, Build-A-Bear Workshops across the country will feature a bespoke Heart Ceremony, personally crafted by Krasinski, enriching the enchanting experience of bringing imaginary friends to life. During the iconic Heart Ceremony, guests get to choose a satin heart, make a wish and place the heart inside to bring their new furry friend to life.

"Imagination is at the heart of what we do at Build-A-Bear, and IF from John Krasinski embodies that spirit. We're thrilled to offer children and families an experience that brings their own imaginary friends to life in a way only Build-A-Bear can, both in our stores and through the release of a make-your-own version of the lead imaginary friend, Blue," said Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer at Build-A-Bear. "Together, with Paramount we're celebrating the magic of friendship and creativity, inspiring countless moments of joy and imaginative play."

Furthermore, workshops nationwide will unveil exclusive merchandise inspired by IF, along with an array of outfits, allowing fans a lasting memory of the movie's spirit long after the credits roll.

IF Blue Plush : Go on magical adventures with your own IF Blue plush! The beloved imaginary friend from the hit movie gives very real hugs with its purple fur, large body and smiley face. Personalize your IF Blue plush with the outfits, sounds, scents and accessories of your choice for more imaginative fun.

: Go on magical adventures with your own Blue plush! The beloved imaginary friend from the hit movie gives very real hugs with its purple fur, large body and smiley face. Personalize your Blue plush with the outfits, sounds, scents and accessories of your choice for more imaginative fun. IF "We're Always Here" T-Shirt : Your imaginary friends are always here! Celebrate the magical spirit of the movie IF and dress your bear in this graphic tee featuring characters from the film. The shirt is available as a standalone item or as part of the Happy Hugs Teddy Bear IF Gift Set .

: Your imaginary friends are always here! Celebrate the magical spirit of the movie and dress your bear in this graphic tee featuring characters from the film. The shirt is available as a standalone item or as part of the . IF PJ Sleeper: Snuggle up to the sweetest of dreams with Blue from the movie IF! This cozy pajama sleeper for stuffed animals has a fun pattern featuring IF's Blue. It is also available in the Pawlette Plush IF Gift Set.

IF fans can make their dreams a reality by visiting Build-A-Bear Workshop® locations or by shopping online at buildabear.com.

