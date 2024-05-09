BUILD-A-BEAR PRESENTS HEARTWARMING TV AD FOR 'THE STUFF YOU LOVE'

Iconic Global Brand's New Commercial Celebrates the People, Moments and Furry Friends That Bring Us Together

ST. LOUIS, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), is adding more heart to screens everywhere with the debut of its latest commercial. Premiering this week on CTV and streaming platforms like Disney+ and Hulu, the advertisement showcases the unique role the multi-generational brand's furry friends play in being there for the stuff people love most.

This commercial marks a significant milestone in Build-A-Bear's recently launched "The Stuff You Love" campaign.

This commercial marks a significant milestone in Build-A-Bear's recently launched "The Stuff You Love" campaign, serving as a reminder of the distinct brand of joy delivered both inside Workshop walls and beyond since its inception in 1997. In a special collaboration, Build-A-Bear enlisted the talents of songwriter DeCarlo to craft a custom song aptly titled "The Stuff You Love". The original melody adds an additional layer of heart to the video content, complementing the cherished moments captured as Build-A-Bear is shown woven through the fabric of family and friendship memories.

Created in partnership with creative and strategy agency, Known, "The Stuff You Love" campaign made its debut in stores and across social media and marketing channels last month. To further engage with its audience, the brand initiated a contest earlier this week inviting consumers to share their own interpretations of the "stuff they love" for the chance to win a special Build-A-Bear Workshop experience. Participants can enter the contest using #TheStuffYouLoveContest through June 6.

For more information about Build-A-Bear and "The Stuff You Love" campaign, visit BuildABear.com/the-stuff-you-love or on Instagram at @buildabear.

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. More than 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The Company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder" as well as "HeartBox" and its age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave." In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the Company's mission, while the Company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

