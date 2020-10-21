Build-A-Bear Entertainment Announces Film Premiere of 'Deliver by Christmas'

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Entertainment today announced the premiere date of a new film, Deliver by Christmas, which will be a part of the highly anticipated line-up of Hallmark Christmas movies. This film is the first live-action production for Build-A-Bear's entertainment division, which is intended to elevate and amplify the emotional and memorable connection that the beloved brand evokes through content creation.

Starring Alvina August, Eion Bailey and introducing Kesler Talbot, Deliver by Christmas, is the heart-warming story of Josh (Bailey), who moves to a new town with his son, Charlie (Talbot), after losing his wife during military service. Here, he meets Molly (August), the town baker, who is charmed by both Josh and a mysterious customer whom she's only met by phone – not knowing they are the same person! Understanding how hard it is to spend Christmas missing someone you love, Charlie makes a wish that he shares with a very special furry friend, his new Christmas Wishes teddy bear, in the hopes that his dad will find happiness… and that it will be 'delivered by Christmas'.

"We are delighted to partner with Crown Media Family Networks to create this special film and be part of the Hallmark tradition of wholesome holiday storytelling," said Sharon Price John, President & CEO of Build-A-Bear, and executive producer on the film. "This story lovingly celebrates family memories and the need to embrace new beginnings, while recognizing that it occasionally takes the innocence of a child and his beloved teddy bear to help make a Christmas wish come true."

The film premieres Sunday, October 25 at 10pm ET/9pm CT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Viewers can find the channel in their area here.

The Christmas Wishes teddy bear, which is featured in the film, is available in-store and online at www.buildabear.com. Build-A-Bear will celebrate the premiere by hosting a new Build-A-Bear Live! event, livestreaming preparations for a Hallmark movie watch party on Facebook on Friday, October 23 at 8pm ET/7pm CT.

Build-A-Bear Foundation has donated 10,000 teddy bears to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation to help make Christmas wishes come true for children across this country this holiday season in honor of the film.

The film, which was produced in conjunction with Foundation Media and Muse Entertainment, represents the first live-action movie in what is expected to be a number of brand enhancing projects from Build-A-Bear Entertainment, which also launched a new album last month as a part of a relationship with the Arts Division of Warner Records which focuses on family-friendly music.

