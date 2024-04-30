CELEBRATE YOUR MAMA BEAR WITH BUILD-A-BEAR THIS MOTHER'S DAY

Build-A-Bear offers personalization features, such as Recording Your Voice, to make this gift the most meaningful ever. Post this

PERSONAL TOUCHES TO MAKE EVERY MOM FEEL EXTRA SPECIAL

Go beyond the traditional card with sweet sentiments delivered in their own child's voice inside a furry friend for mom to hear for years to come with just the press of a paw. With Build-A-Bear's unique Record Your Voice feature, you can create a personalized message to capture a special heartfelt moment that mom will surely cherish. Build-A-Bear also offers a variety of sounds, music, special scents and accessories of your choice to make a plush extra special to your own mom.

A GIFT FOR EVERY MOM

Visit the Mother's Day Giftshop online at BuildABear.com or visit your nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop to enjoy the iconic and memory making bear-building experience in person.

From new moms to sentimental moms to dog moms, Build-A-Bear has something to make sure she knows she is the BEST this Mother's Day.

Teddy Bear Bouquet is the best way to ensure your bouquet lasts FURever. This unique gift features three colorful teddy bears nestled amongst plush flowers to make an unforgettable surprise.

Timeless Teddy Bear Mama Bear Gift Set features a cuddly Teddy holding its Build-A-Bear Buddies mini-me version - just like you and your mom! It's a unique way to send big bear hugs to the Best Mom for Mother's Day.

Pawlette Bunny Plush Best Mom Gift Set is the perfect gift for the mom who says she doesn't want anything this Mother's Day. Who doesn't love a precious Pawlette Bunny? And her "Best Mom' tee, tulle skirt, and fuchsia sequin flats are sure to bring a smile to your mom's face.

Barkleigh Dog Stuffed Animal Dog Mother Gift Set is the perfect gift for a mom who loves her pets as much as her kids. This pup looks doggone adorable in her cute "Dog Mother Coffee Lover" T-shirt. Her plush coffee cup wristie only adds to the fun of this cute gift set.

Barkleigh Dog Stuffed Animal Pink Velour Tracksuit Gift Set is made for the mom who is a fashion icon. This dog is giving Y2K nostalgia sporting her own pink velour tracksuit with white flip flops and a plush margarita in her paw. This plush is sure to give mom a great laugh!

Mini Beans are perfectly sized miniature plushes that match the full-sized Build-A-Bears. Share in the fun of Build-A-Bear with matching plushes for an adorable 'mommy-and-me' moment that will make play time that much more fun!

