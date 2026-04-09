Build-A-Bear's Promise Pets™ Collection Encourages Responsibility, Caretaking Through Play

New social media poll by brand reveals the importance of love, patience and hands-on experience when preparing for a real pet

ST. LOUIS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Pet Day on April 11, Build-A-Bear Workshop, known for adding a little more heart to life, is celebrating the moments behind pet ownership, where love meets learning and responsibility. New insights from a poll of the brand's social media community underscore a simple truth: while pet care undeniably starts with love, it's shaped through everyday responsibility and hands-on experience.

Build-A-Bear's Promise Pets

That same spirit is at the heart of Build-A-Bear's Promise Pets™ collection, created to encourage responsibility and reinforce the emotional value of pet care, while supporting worry-free, thoughtful plush pet adoption. Promise Pets aim to help families, especially kids, practice empathy and patience through hands-on play, storytelling, and accessories that mirror real-world pet care. For parents, Promise Pets allow kids to learn important lessons in caretaking and responsibility, in preparation for perhaps a real pet someday.

Highlights from the Build-A-Bear pet parent survey include:

Names as Unique as They Are: The variety of pet names reported with little to no redundancy indicates just how unique and creative the naming process has become for pet owners. While "Bruno" was more common, it still only accounted for under 2% of responses.

The variety of pet names reported with little to no redundancy indicates just how unique and creative the naming process has become for pet owners. While "Bruno" was more common, it still only accounted for under 2% of responses. Dogs vs. Cats: Dogs were the most reported breed of adopted pets at 45%, but cats followed closely behind at 38%. Of cats, domestic short hair (26%) and tabby (23%) stole the most hearts, while labs (22%), terriers (20%) and chihuahuas (10%) were the most common dog breeds.

Dogs were the most reported breed of adopted pets at 45%, but cats followed closely behind at 38%. Of cats, domestic short hair (26%) and tabby (23%) stole the most hearts, while labs (22%), terriers (20%) and chihuahuas (10%) were the most common dog breeds. Cuddles Come First: At 32%, cuddling was the number one caretaking activity, followed by brushing (23%) and going on walks (20%).

At 32%, cuddling was the number one caretaking activity, followed by brushing (23%) and going on walks (20%). Love Is the Non-Negotiable: Half of pet parents said love is the most important part of caring for a pet, followed by patience (24%) and dedication (18%).

Half of pet parents said love is the most important part of caring for a pet, followed by patience (24%) and dedication (18%). Practice Makes Paw-fect: When asked the best way to prepare for the responsibility of a pet, 86% said hands-on experience is key. The top responses included helping a friend or family member, volunteering at a shelter, and practicing with a toy or stuffed animal.

Build-A-Bear's current Promise Pets™ lineup reflects these real-life insights, offering a range of furry friends and accessories designed to encourage nurturing play. The Make-Your-Own Promise Pets collection includes a Calico Cat, Ocicat, Pug and Bernese Mountain Dog, with additional breeds such as the Dachshund, Golden Retriever and Frenchie available online. New this month are Promise Pets Mini Beans™, available in breeds including Calico Cat, Ocicat, Bernese Mountain Dog, and Pug.

The collection also features pet care accessories that help complete the experience, from pet carriers and leashes to bowls, beds, and an Adopt-A-Pup book created specifically for Promise Pets. Families can get everything they need to bring home their new pet and step into the plush pet parent role.

Promise Pets are available for adoption at Build-A-Bear Workshop locations nationwide and online at buildabear.com.

For the latest updates, visit Build-A-Bear.com or follow @buildabear on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X. For additional images of the collection click here.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Build-A-Bear is a leading global retailtainment brand on a mission to add a little more heart to life. At Build-A-Bear, guests are invited to create personalized furry friends through a unique stuffing, dressing, accessorizing and naming process, accentuated by a memorable "heart ceremony" that creates moments of connection for people of all ages.

Over the years, Build-A-Bear has grown into a multi-generational phenomenon, positioned at the intersection of pop-culture trends. Beyond its signature retail experience, the brand also offers pre-stuffed plush, gifting, partnerships with best-in-class licensed and collectible characters, and original storytelling through Build-A-Bear Entertainment, LLC. Build-A-Bear's current brand platform and message, "The Stuff You Love," crosses ages and cultures while celebrating nearly 30 years of helping people mark life's meaningful moments.

Today, Build-A-Bear operates more than 650 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations across more than 30 countries, complemented by buildabear.com. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) reported $529.8 million in total revenues for fiscal 2025, representing the company's 5th consecutive year of record results. Learn more at the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop