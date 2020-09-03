Build-A-Bear Workshop Celebrates Teddy Bear Hugs For National Teddy Bear Day With Livestreaming Event

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop announced today that it will be hosting a livestreaming event to connect people around the world in celebration of National Teddy Bear Day and the power of teddy bear hugs. From neighborhood teddy bear hunts to hugs sent to a loved one, teddy bears have played an important role in keeping people connected this year.

"2020 has been an unusual year and we know that many people have been separated from loved ones. Teddy bears have a unique ability to communicate happiness, celebration, and love and are the perfect way to share a hug with someone from afar." said President and CEO, Sharon Price John. "This National Teddy Bear Day, we're not able to come together as we have in the past but can celebrate teddy bear hugs and connect with people around the world via our livestreaming event."

Beginning at 10am CDT on September 9, join Build-A-Bear on Facebook or YouTube for a morning of fun and entertainment. Guests will receive a sneak peek at upcoming product launches, hear heartwarming stories, participate in the biggest heart ceremony ever, and more!

Also, in celebration of National Teddy Bear Day, from September 9 – 13, Guests shopping in-store can make their furry friend even more memorable by purchasing a Record-A-Sound sound chip for just $4. Online, Guests can get a special gift bundle to send a hug to a loved one. For only $20, get a Lil Cub Brownie, Sending Hugs tee and a Record-A-Sound, to add your personalized voice recording. Now's your chance to Speak from the Heart so come on down to visit a store, or visit us at buildabear.com

A great idea for any occasion, the gift of a teddy bear hug is a special way to stay connected to the people you love. Guests can visit the Build-A-Bear Giftshop to find the perfect gift to celebrate important moments, commemorate a special day, or tell someone that they are cared for.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has over 500 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, third party retail locations and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East and South America. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

