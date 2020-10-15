Build-A-Bear Workshop® Celebrates The Holiday Season With Gifts For The Whole Family

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop® (NYSE:BBW) brings the fun and magic to the Christmas season with their holiday assortment of furry friends including the popular Merry Mission™ line, classic movie characters, holiday-inspired furry friends and other great gift options for everyone on your list. Celebrate the season of giving and shop the Build-A-Bear Giftshop to create unique and personalized gifts with heart and find online exclusive options and other great gifting ideas!

EASY, CONVENIENT SHOPPING OPPORTUNITY

Start your holiday shopping early and get great savings at the Build-A-Bear Giftshop, an online shop that makes it easy to find the perfect gift this holiday season. Featuring classic Holiday gifts, stocking stuffers, gifts under $25, and gift cards. Send your own personalized message with a Record Your Voice sound chip for the ultimate customization of a one-of-a-kind furry friend. Build-A-Bear Workshop has gifts for everyone on your list! Plus, your furry friend selection will be delivered safely to your front door or the home of your desired recipient.

In a hurry, running late, or want to add to your furry friend to your collection before the holidays? Check out the new Buy Online, Pickup In Store option! Do all your shopping at home and we'll have your furry friend ready to pick up at your favorite local Workshop.

TRADITIONAL GIFTS FOR EVERY MEMBER OF THE FAMILY

Timeless Teddy, the cuddly classic teddy bear with a sweet smile and bright red paw pads, can be personalized with embroidery and is a great way to share a hug with someone you love. The Christmas Wishes Teddy Bear bundle includes Timeless Teddy dressed in a Santa suit and a Record-Your-Voice sound chip to send a personalized message, making this the perfect traditional Christmas gift.

The Build-A-Bear holiday collection is not complete without Evergreen Teddy and Santa's Reindeer – the perfect furry friends to put you in the holiday spirit!

MERRY MISSION FURRY FRIENDS ARE BACK!

The Merry Mission collection is back this year as Glisten and friends are ready to help fulfill wishes for kids on the Nice List! Glisten, the popular sparkly white reindeer, returns as Snow Magical Glisten —with sparkly fur and magical snowflake antlers and hooves. Joined by a fuzzy pink and glittery gold Pink Sparkle Llamacorn, a soft and snuggly Grey Gust Moose and colorful and cuddly, Purple Stardust Unicorn, the Merry Mission crew is ready to help fulfill wishes for kids on the Nice List.

LIGHTS, CAMERA, GIFTS! FIND ONE-OF-A-KIND FURRY FRIENDS INSPIRED BY CLASSIC HOLIDAY FILMS

The season isn't complete without watching your favorite holiday movie! Bring your favorite characters to life with furry friends inspired by classic holiday films including the limited-edition teddy bear inspired by "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and the beautiful Polar Express Bear, with snowy fur and a golden ticket tag on its ear, that lets you experience a new chapter of a beloved Christmas story.

Find other beloved characters including Disney Mickey Mouse dressed up in his swell style this Christmas season and the adorable Disney Minnie Mouse party-ready in her festive dress and Santa hat! And don't forget Snoopy! Perhaps the most beloved cartoon dog of all time, Snoopy looks cute as can be in his flying ace pilot outfit—and you're invited along for the ride! His loyal sidekick Woodstock makes the perfect co-pilot.

TRENDY AND CUDDLY - GIFT YOUR HEART WITH FLIP-SEQUIN BUNDLES FOR THE KIDS IN YOUR LIFE

Give the ultimate gift with the super trendy and fun flip-sequin bundles. Pick from Unicorn, Llama, Panda or Sloth and get wearable flip-sequin blankets, matching sequin comfy slippers and huggable coordinating furry friends. These gift sets are equal parts snuggly, fun and fashionable!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! THE NO-LINE, ON-LINE BEAR BUILDING SALE IS BACK FOR BLACK FRIDAY

Get great savings on some of Build-A-Bear Workshop's most popular furry friends in the Black Friday No-Line, On-Line Bear Building Sale. To be among the first to know more about this great savings event, sign up for the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club today!

