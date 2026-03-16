BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP EXPANDS ITS PAW PRINT WITH FIRST-EVER WHOLESALE DEBUT AT WALMART

Brand launches at scale with Mini Beans™, Bluey and Personalization in 1,500+ stores nationwide this Spring

ST. LOUIS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, the iconic experiential retailer known for "adding a little more heart to life," is launching its first-ever wholesale partnership with Walmart. Beginning today, Build-A-Bear Mini Beans™, new collectible Micro Mini Beans™, and the highly anticipated Build-A-Bear x Bluey™ collection in partnership with BBC Studios, are available in 1,500+ Walmart stores nationwide, a major new distribution milestone for the nearly 30-year-old brand.

Build-A-Bear Debuts in Walmart

In store, the brand's signature "Choose Me, Name Me, Dress Me" journey comes to life through curated displays that spotlight styling and self-expression. Guests can select their furry friend and personalize the look with outfits and accessories, creating a character that feels uniquely their own. Mini Beans come with hang tags inspired by the iconic birth certificate customers have become accustomed to in Workshops reinforcing the personal connection that makes Build-A-Bear so memorable, as do the Build-A-Bear hearts inside the plush on shelves.

The launch of Build‑A‑Bear's new Micro Mini Beans™ at Walmart taps directly into the growing consumer appetite for collectible toys and blind‑bag surprises, delivering big personality in a pint‑sized format. Available in mystery‑pack singles as well as multi‑packs, Micro Mini Beans introduce a playful "what‑will‑you‑get" experience that fuels repeat discovery and trading - key drivers of modern collectibility. By pairing beloved Build‑A‑Bear characters with a blind‑bag reveal and accessible price points, the assortment invites kids and collectors alike to build their collections one surprise at a time, extending the brand's heart‑led storytelling into a trend‑forward retail experience.

"This is a defining growth milestone for Build-A-Bear," said Dave Henderson, Chief Revenue Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "For nearly three decades, we've built our brand around personalization and emotional connection. Launching our first wholesale partnership with Walmart allows us to introduce Build-A-Bear to millions of new guests while staying true to the creativity and individuality that set us apart."

The full assortment includes:

Build-A-Bear X Bluey™ — Beloved characters from Bluey, including Bluey, Bingo, Rusty, Socks, Muffin and Winton, are available in Mini Beans and/or Micro Mini Beans, and Bluey in full-size plush, introducing Build-A-Bear's distinctive plush formats to Walmart's Bluey lineup through a licensed partnership with BBC Studios.

Beloved characters from Bluey, including Bluey, Bingo, Rusty, Socks, Muffin and Winton, are available in Mini Beans and/or Micro Mini Beans, and Bluey in full-size plush, introducing Build-A-Bear's distinctive plush formats to Walmart's Bluey lineup through a licensed partnership with BBC Studios. Mini Beans™ — The highly collectible plush line from Build-A-Bear arrives in style offering guests Micro Mini Beans in mystery-pack singles, 3-packs and 6-packs with a mystery plush inside, a first-ever offering for the brand. An assortment of Original Mini Beans options with select outfits and accessories to personalize as desired are also available. From bears to frogs to axolotls, Mini Beans continue to drive strong guest enthusiasm and repeat visits.

The highly collectible plush line from Build-A-Bear arrives in style offering guests Micro Mini Beans in mystery-pack singles, 3-packs and 6-packs with a mystery plush inside, a first-ever offering for the brand. An assortment of Original Mini Beans options with select outfits and accessories to personalize as desired are also available. From bears to frogs to axolotls, Mini Beans continue to drive strong guest enthusiasm and repeat visits. Tan Bear — The classic bear that defines the brand is available in full size, along with assorted accessories like denim overalls, hoodies and a bucket hat for guests to personalize as desired.

With sought-after, beloved plush characters, collectible formats and personalization through styling, this limited-time launch positions Build-A-Bear to drive strong guest momentum this spring.

This collection will hit shelves at select Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com starting today, available through May 15 while supplies last. Guests can also visit Build-A-Bear locations across the country and online at Buildabear.com for even more of the stuff they love.

For images and additional information click HERE.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Build-A-Bear is a leading global retailtainment brand on a mission to add a little more heart to life. At Build-A-Bear, guests are invited to create personalized furry friends through a unique stuffing, dressing, accessorizing and naming process, accentuated by a memorable "heart ceremony" that creates moments of connection for people of all ages.

Over the years, Build-A-Bear has grown into a multi-generational phenomenon, positioned at the intersection of pop-culture trends. Beyond its signature retail experience, the brand also offers pre-stuffed plush, gifting, partnerships with best-in-class licensed and collectible characters, and original storytelling through Build-A-Bear Entertainment, LLC. Build-A-Bear's current brand platform and message, "The Stuff You Love," crosses ages and cultures while celebrating nearly 30 years of helping people mark life's meaningful moments.

Today, Build-A-Bear operates more than 650 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations across more than 30 countries, complemented by buildabear.com. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) reported $529.8 million in total revenues for fiscal 2025, representing the company's 5th consecutive year of record results. Learn more at the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop