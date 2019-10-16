Build-A-Bear Workshop® Teams Up With iHeartMedia To Bring Build-A-Bear Radio™ To iHeartRadio Listeners Nationwide

Build-A-Bear Radio is a streaming radio station featuring the songs and stories behind today's established and emerging, family-friendly pop artists as well as curated shows and segments. Celebrating its one-year anniversary this month, the station includes the popular morning show "Build-A-Bear On Air with the Moseley's," a daily show highlighting celebrity interviews and performances hosted by a family of entertainers every Monday through Friday; "ABEARica's Countdown," a weekend round up featuring the most-loved hits from the past week; "Bear-aking News," a recurring daily segment of news and interesting developments kids and parents will love; and more.

Build-A-Bear Radio will broadcast from iHeartMedia's Premiere Networks studios in Sherman Oaks, Calif., with additional features and interviews originating from the Build-A-Bear Radio sound studio, located at the Build-A-Bear Workshop in Manhattan on 34th Street.

"The goal of Build-A-Bear Radio, as with Build-A-Bear Workshop, is to create a fun and safe place for families to have a great experience and for kids to be engaged and empowered," said Sharon Price John, president and CEO, Build-A-Bear Workshop. "iHeartRadio is the perfect platform for us to bring our popular family-friendly music and content on Build-A-Bear Radio to more families than ever before. With hit songs and original tunes offered in our sound chips that go inside furry friends, music has been a key part of the Build-A-Bear Workshop experience for many years. Our recent partnership with Warner Music Group's Arts Music division and a publishing deal with Warner Chappell to create Build-A-Bear Records, a newly formed record label, positions us to take music and radio to the next level as we move to the iHeartRadio platform. The iHeartRadio deal and Warner Music and Warner Chappell deals were both put together through Foundation Media Partners."

"The addition of Build-A-Bear Radio to iHeartRadio and the iHeartRadio Family app is an incredible opportunity to offer our listeners even more family-friendly music and entertainment," said Chris Williams, Chief Product Officer, iHeartRadio. "We're delighted to partner with Build-A-Bear Workshop to expand their loyal and engaged audience nationwide, while reinforcing our commitment to providing iHeartRadio listeners with the very best content no matter where they are."

iHeartRadio is available on more than 250 platforms and 2,000 different connected devices — including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles. Visit iHeart.com/apps to download and listen to Build-A-Bear Radio now.

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear® is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop® has over 450 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico and the Middle East. Buildabear.com is the online destination for unique furry-friend gifts, featuring TheBear-Builder™, a shopping configurator that helps create customized gift options. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted a total revenue of $336.6 million in fiscal 2018.

About iHeartMedia iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base.

iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

