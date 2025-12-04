Build-A-Bear x Hello Kitty and Friends Workshop Expands Nationally with New Locations at American Dream and Mall of America

Two new Workshops opening in early 2026 following the debut of the first-ever location in Los Angeles

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, the iconic retail experience known for bringing a little more heart to life, and Sanrio®, the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty®, today announced the national expansion of the Build-A-Bear x Hello Kitty and Friends Workshop with new locations set to open at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, in early 2026.

The first Build-A-Bear & Hello Kitty and Friends Workshop opened in Los Angeles last year and quickly became a go-to destination for collectors, families, and devoted Sanrio fans. Its strong appeal made it clear that the experience deserved a broader presence, especially in places that draw millions of visitors from around the world. Both American Dream, just outside New York City, and Mall of America, one of the most visited retail and entertainment destinations in the United States, offer the kind of scale and visibility that make them ideal homes for this next phase of growth.

Each Build-A-Bear x Hello Kitty and Friends Workshop immerses guests in the world of Hello Kitty, with signature touches from both brands throughout, including pink shopping bags and aprons, custom Cub Condos, and more. Guests choose their favorite character, take part in the iconic stuffing experience and signature Heart Ceremony, then personalize their new friend with themed outfits, scents, sounds, and accessories inspired by Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll™, Kuromi™, My Melody™, and the whole crew.

"From the moment we opened in Los Angeles, it was obvious that fans connected with this experience in a meaningful way," said Chris Hurt, Chief Operating Officer Build-A-Bear Workshop. "Bringing the Build-A-Bear & Hello Kitty and Friends Workshop to American Dream and Mall of America gives us the opportunity to welcome guests from around the world who travel to these iconic destinations throughout the year."

"This partnership with Build-A-Bear brings our characters to life in a way only the Workshop experience can," said Jill Koch, SVP of Brand Management and Marketing at Sanrio, Inc. "The success in Los Angeles proved how powerfully fans connect with this hands-on, heart-filled approach, and expanding to American Dream and Mall of America lets us deepen that connection and create unforgettable moments for fans of all ages."

These new Workshops continue to expand the one-of-a-kind Build-A-Bear x Hello Kitty and Friends experience to fans across the country. For generations who grew up with Build-A-Bear's heart and Hello Kitty's bow, this is where nostalgia meets new memories by always adding a little more heart to life.

