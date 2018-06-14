Build a Bot at Intelligent Automation Week - Chicago 2018

This day will be co-hosted with the RPA Academy, who is on hand to explain the platforms being used, as well as providing certificates to those who attend. The RPA academy will be joined at the event from 50+ top notch industry leaders from companies such as Citi, Verizon, Uber, and more, who will be speaking on trending topics.

Build a bot day is for all attendees. For developers who are experienced with this technology it will give them the chance to learn different platforms that their organizations may not be using. This day will also give those non-tech savvy a chance to learn the back end of the processes they may be using in the future.

Intelligent Automation Week Chicago 2018 will also provide sessions on how to adopt and implement intelligent automation technologies into your organization, to transform your current business practices. With sessions on planning, implementing and maintaining a small scale IA program, to using this technology to enhance financial accuracy, transparency & productivity, to examining the feasibility of a RPA & cognitive hybrid model, this event grants the ability for any organization to revolutionize their current system and take it to the next level.

For more details on the Build a Bot day, access the event program here. Email geena.monaco@iqpc.com for any further questions or comments that you have.

