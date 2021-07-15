Build Group Chooses Buildots' AI Construction Technology for Three Projects Including M2 Tower by 5M in San Francisco

TEL AVIV, Israel and LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildots , the AI construction tech company that uses computer vision to capture every detail of the fit out phase and provide objective, data-backed insights to contractors, has been selected by Build Group Inc. to be used on three projects in the US, including the M2 tower which is part of the wider 5M development. M2 is a 19-story residential tower in the heart of San Francisco.

Buildots uses 360-degree cameras mounted on hardhats to capture images and every aspect of the fit out phase during bi-weekly site walks. Using the data from these captures and the client's BIM model, Buildots is able to form a continuously updated digital twin of the project. With this objective data, any incorrect installation, partially completed task, or other deviation from the schedule is automatically flagged, enabling complete oversight of the project. Furthermore, Project Managers have a comprehensive view of all activities through detailed reports to help them best manage resources and avoid costly delays.

"Build Group is an early technology adopter in the construction industry so it is extremely gratifying that they selected Buildots to provide an end-to-end control solution for their projects," said Roy Danon, co-founder and CEO of Buildots. "With construction projects the size of the M2 Tower, having real-time knowledge of the exact progress of every activity and team is invaluable to contractors looking to complete construction as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Buildots' fully digitized construction control room gives superintendents, estimators, schedulers and the entire team a birds-eye view of the development, and provides on-demand project status and analysis broken down by a number of categories including trade, individual subcontractor activities, and location on site. It shows the percentage of each activity completed and identifies the most urgent issues so they can be prioritized. Buildots easily integrates into existing workflows making it indispensable for day-to-day work, weekly trade meetings, or monthly valuations.

Build Group will be using Buildots on the M2 tower and two additional projects in California and Washington State.

"The complex nature of managing thousands of details and dozens of trades on a construction site is the biggest challenge to finishing a project on time and within the budget," said Chad Krause, Vice President of Operations, Build Group Inc. "As we continue to successfully win work in high volume, a core part of our strategy is adopting technology like Buildots to give us an edge by working as effectively and efficiently as possible to the highest standard of quality."

About Buildots

Buildots is an innovative construction tech start-up that was established in 2018 with the aim of creating an equivalent to the mission control room in construction sites. Bringing together AI and wearable hardware, Buildots technology creates construction process visibility and fully digitized construction workflows that minimize delays and avoid budget overruns. In just three years, Buildots has grown to 70 employees, established global offices, and is working with top contractors in a dozen countries.

Media Contact

Kevin Capon Goldszmidt

[email protected], +972585-190791





SOURCE Buildots