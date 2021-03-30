Build Your Career Releases Educational Video Series Aimed at Recruiting Construction Workforce

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is excited to announce that its Build Your Career program has released a video series aimed at teaching students and educators about rewarding careers within the construction industry. The series, available on the Build Your Career (BYC) website and on the CAGC YouTube channel, also was developed to be used by contractors in their marketing and recruiting initiatives.



The 18-minute video series, separated into five shorter segments, showcases different aspects of the construction industry:

Segment 1 – Overview of construction, including the differences between residential and nonresidential construction, and the different divisions within nonresidential construction



Segment 2 – The building process from start to finish for each of the nonresidential divisions



Segment 3 – Roles of various workers on a construction project site, including non-traditional roles



Segment 4 – Career opportunities within the construction industry, including a focus on diversity and inclusion, earning potential, technology, safety and more



Segment 5 – Educational pathways to a career in construction and apprenticeship training information

"Our short Build Your Career workforce development videos are a game changer for the construction industry in the Carolinas for getting the word out about thousands of great construction careers available throughout North and South Carolina," noted CAGC President and CEO Dave Simpson.



Director of Build Your Career Tammy Ford commented, "This video series is a dynamic new tool available to our BYC Ambassadors and CAGC members to assist them with virtual or live construction career awareness outreach activities. It is a comprehensive digital snapshot of our industry that provides educators, parents, displaced or underrepresented workers and students of all ages essential information about the limitless career opportunities that await them in the field of construction."



To learn more about Carolinas AGC's Build Your Career program, including how to support our long-term goals, please visit www.buildyourcareer.us, or contact Tammy Ford, Director of Build Your Career, at (704) 995-3901 or [email protected].

