Build‑A‑Bear's KABU Soars Past Half a Million Views as Toy Fair 2026 Kicks Off

Original animated series celeBEARates major milestone, capturing hearts on YouTube and in Build-A-Bear Workshop

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop's original animated YouTube series KABU has surpassed half a million views since its recent debut, marking a major milestone as Toy Fair 2026 kicks off in New York City. The beloved brand known for "adding a little more heart to life" is celeBEARating the success of one of its fastest-growing digital properties to date.

Build-A-Bear's New Animated You Tube Series KABU

Inspired by some of Build-A-Bear's most beloved plush, KABU has captivated kids and families with the vibrant world of Kabuville, home to a group of lovable stuffed‑animal characters who learn and grow together as they face friendship challenges, disagreements, responsibility, and self‑discovery. Every episode centers on these plush, personality‑packed stuffed‑animal friends, encouraging kindness and sharing "PAWsitivity" through creativity, collaboration, and playful humor.

The KABU series reflects a growing appetite for positive, empathy-driven content that resonates across generations – offering adventurous storytelling for kids alongside humor and heart that parents appreciate.

"The creation of KABU has been such a joy," said Sharon Price John, President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "It seems kids are really connecting with the positive message of the Kabuville crew, which is exactly what we hoped would happen when we set out on this journey."

KABU, brought to life through the globally popular kawaii art style, seamlessly extends from screen to shelf with a full KABU plush collection launched alongside the series. Fans can make their own fan-favorite characters, including Bearnard, Bearnice and Catrina, and bring home Mini Beans of Pawlette, Catlynn, Monkgomery, and Bearnice. Guests can purchase KABU products at participating Build-A-Bear Workshop locations around the world or at buildabear.com

With 13 episodes in Season 1 and new episodes premiering every Friday on the Build-A-Bear YouTube channel, KABU continues to build its audience week after week. The series demonstrates Build-A-Bear's expanding capabilities in original content creation, backed by the company's global retail footprint and nearly 30 years of creating memorable experiences for families.

For more information, visit buildabear.com/content/kabu and youtube.com/buildabear .

View the celebration video https://youtu.be/7ccwVRus0ps.

About Build-A-Bear

Since its beginning in 1997, Build-A-Bear has evolved to become a beloved multi-generational brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life," where guests of all ages make their own "furry friends" in celebration and commemoration of life moments. Guests create their own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming of their own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Company's own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of best-in-class licenses. The hands-on and interactive nature of our more than 600 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations around the world, combined with Build-A-Bear's pop-culture appeal, often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection with consumers and has enabled the Company to expand beyond its retail stores to include e-commerce sales on www.buildabear.com and non-plush branded consumer categories via out-bound licensing agreements with leading manufacturers, as well as the creation of engaging content via Build-A-Bear Entertainment (a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.). The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted consolidated total revenues of $496.0 million for fiscal 2024. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com .

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop