Builders and Contractors Name TruStile and Marvin "Best in Quality"

For Marvin, this is the 5th consecutive year of ranking highest in quality, and the brand also was voted highest in brand familiarity, brand used in the past two years, and brand used most in the fiberglass window category. TruStile, acquired by Marvin in 2015, is receiving the "highest quality" honor for the first time.

"Quality and attention to detail are key to the success of our made-to-order interior doors, and we're thankful to the builder community for recognizing what sets us apart," said Scott Schmid, CEO of TruStile doors. "We feel a responsibility to deliver products professionals can trust, design options that make it easy to bring any vision to life, and unmatched service at every step."

The best in quality win comes at the same time that TruStile Doors is proud to celebrate the introduction of a new brand logo. In addition to a refreshed color palette, the new TruStile logo now prominently displays "A Marvin Brand" endorsement. The endorsement solidifies the two companies' shared heritage of expert craftsmanship, a reputation for innovative design and function, and the pursuit of a singular purpose: to imagine and create better ways of living. The endorsement also supports continued efforts to streamline and simplify the Marvin product portfolio, making it easier for professionals and homeowners alike to find the solutions they need.

"A shared commitment to purpose, values, and best in class quality are just a few of the reasons we are proud to have TruStile as an integral part of the Marvin family," said Paul Marvin, CEO of Marvin. "We are honored to continue to be recognized by professionals in the BUILDER magazine brand study, and could not be more proud to see TruStile acknowledged this year."

For more information on Marvin's complete line of windows and doors, visit www.marvin.com, or for more on TruStile's made-to-order interior doors, visit www.trustile.com.

