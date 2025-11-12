Building a Community Moving Toward Reproducible Research - Announcing #MRITogether's Annual Event December 9th-12th 2025

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the MRI community this December at the annual meeting of MRI Together ! MRITogether is a global online event on open, reproducible, and inclusive MRI research. This year marks the fifth edition of the workshop since 2021 with a focus on "Breaking boundaries". We want to discuss how to go beyond traditional limits in every dimension of MRI. We will explore the full spectrum of imaging—from the brain to the whole body, from ultra-high to ultra-low-field—while expanding horizons geographically and professionally, engaging participants from every corner of the globe and every role in the MRI community, including radiographers. By fostering open science, championing grassroots initiatives, and advancing science communication from academia to the wider world, we aim to create a truly inclusive, innovative, and boundary-defying forum for the future of MRI. Of course, we will also highlight the latest open source tools for acquisition, reconstruction, and analysis that have been developed by the MR community.

Full Program can be found here .

For registration, please visit the MRITogether website and follow the ESMRMB social media on LinkedIn to stay tuned. If you have an idea for a poster and would like to contribute, you are welcome to submit one by visiting the Abstracts page.

This outreach was supported by CaliberMRI .

About #MRITogether : We are a team of MRI scientists from different corners of the MRI world with a passion for open, reproducible and inclusive science. With support and endorsement from ESMRMB this global workshop aims to bring MRI enthusiasts together. Whether you're a MR scientist, scientific software developer, medical doctor, researcher in basic science, or data scientist, there's something for you here. If you are passionate about Open Science, join us!

About CaliberMRI : CaliberMRI is on a mission to improve the standard of care through standardization of MRI. CaliberMRI produces integrated phantom/software platforms to ensure quantitative MRI measurements are accurate, repeatable and reproducible. CaliberMRI's products, developed in collaboration with NIST , RSNA , and ISMRM , are cited in more than 230 papers and abstracts addressing quantitative MRI. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company works with researchers, hospitals, and clinicians around the world. For more information, visit https://qmri.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

