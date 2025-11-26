CaliberMRI announces release of the qDisc, a new quantitative MRI phantom for added functionality of the Medium ACR Phantom

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CaliberMRI, an industry leader in standardizing Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), announced the release of a new quantitative MRI phantom compatible with the Medium ACR phantom. CaliberMRI's qDisc (quantitative Dual Imaging Standardization Compartment) Model 141 allows sites to baseline T1, T2, ADC, and Proton Density in a single slice when scanning the Medium ACR phantom. The qDisc includes the Company's patented MR readable LC Thermometer and is supported by qCal-MR®, an automated QA/QC analysis software. "This offering provides a practical option for gathering important quantitative metrics during routine scans with an ACR phantom," says William Hollander, CEO of CaliberMRI. "With the rise of quantitative MRI offerings, the qDisc can be used as a first step toward harmonization of MRI scanners and AI software for analysis". Hollander added. This phantom is intended to complement CaliberMRI's more complete phantom platform solutions.

CaliberMRI's qDisc (quantitative Dual Imaging Standardization Compartment) - Model 141 with T1, T2, ADC and PD spheres.

To learn more about the qDisc and CaliberMRI's other quantitative MRI phantoms and companion software, visit Booth 7610 (North Hall) at the upcoming RSNA conference in Chicago from November 30th - December 3rd.

About: CaliberMRI is on a mission to improve standardization of MRI. CaliberMRI produces integrated phantom/software platforms to ensure quantitative MRI measurements are accurate, repeatable and reproducible. CaliberMRI supports phantom scan analysis on more than 45 MRI scanner makes and models at a variety of field strengths from 64mT to 7T. CaliberMRI's products, developed in collaboration with NIST , RSNA , and ISMRM , are cited in more than 200 papers and abstracts addressing quantitative MRI. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company works with researchers, hospitals, and clinicians around the world and has a growing distributor network. For more information on our products and mission, visit https://qmri.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

