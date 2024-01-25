Building an experience-centric workplace: Enhancing Cognizant WorkNEXT digital workplace services with generative AI powered by ServiceNow

Cognizant WorkNEXT™ aims to put user experience at the center of workplace transformation, with generative AI capabilities designed to enhance employee self-service and streamline adoption of consumer-grade gen AI tech for enterprises.

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced a collaboration with ServiceNow to enhance the Cognizant WorkNEXT™ modern workplace services solution with generative AI capabilities. Designed as an intuitive, immersive and integrated experience engagement platform for enterprise users, Cognizant WorkNEXT aims to contribute to a new paradigm for work, with generative AI capabilities that power enhanced experiences, improved productivity and reduced operational costs.

Across industries, enterprise employees often rely on non-intuitive support solutions and exhaustive processes in their day-to-day jobs, a reality exacerbated by siloed tools and a lack of organizational and business context. This can lead to employee dissatisfaction, reduced productivity and a negative impact on the end-customer experience. Cognizant WorkNEXT, enhanced with ServiceNow's generative AI capabilities, is designed to help enterprise clients make the shift from providing a transactional experience model to a 'total experience' model, with a focus on experience engineering, execution and engagement solutions.

"When employees are hindered by technology and process-related obstacles in their daily work, it can be much harder for enterprises to deliver on their promises to customers," said Anna Elango, EVP, Cognizant Core Technologies & Insights. "Cognizant's enhanced WorkNEXT offering is a strong example of generative AI's potential to shape the future of work by providing more intuitive and personalized experiences for employees, while helping to better quantify and improve the 'return on experience' for enterprise customers. This solution exemplifies the value of our partnership with ServiceNow through the bundling of Cognizant's differentiated solutions, accelerators and services with ServiceNow's platform for the benefit of our clients."

By combining Cognizant WorkNEXT experience engagement solutions with ServiceNow's Now Assist and employee endpoint experience technology, clients can benefit from significantly reduced lead time for deploying and training AI systems. These tools are integrated with Cognizant accelerators, bot repositories and knowledge frameworks to enhance user interactions and conversations across multiple interfaces, including a native mobile app, enterprise service portal, desktop assistant and virtual agent. The platform delivers contextual knowledge and insights tailored to individual users and customer business context. It also enables IT support with predictive intelligence, user sentiment analysis and copilot guidance, all of which aim to provide faster resolutions to user issues.

"In the race to digitally transform businesses, technology that elevates the employee experience is one of the most important investments an enterprise can make," said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer at ServiceNow. "Through our partnership with Cognizant, ServiceNow is focused on applying cutting edge technology like generative AI to business challenges in a way that empowers employees, enhances their satisfaction and enables them to deliver better than ever results for customers."

Some of the key features of the platform enhancement include pre-configured solutions, a library of reusable generative AI configurations and multi-tool integrations. The enhanced platform is designed to offer clients:

Digital and conversational functions: AI-driven conversations offer a human-like interaction experience.

Automated and self-healing capabilities: These features proactively detect and resolve service disruptions, predicting and preventing issues before they arise.

Contextual knowledge and rapid response: By recognizing user conversation patterns, mapping personas, and generating relevant content and knowledge, the platform tailors responses to individual needs.

Ease of adoption and rapid deployment: With built-in learning models and easy integration with existing engagement tools, the platform enables swift deployment and simplifies the adoption process.

The Cognizant WorkNEXT stack is a product of years of Cognizant expertise in consulting, advisory, deployments and managed services across modern workplace services. It is also enriched by Cognizant's experience in AI and automation, enabled by deep partner collaborations in R&D, technology incubation, multi-platform integrations and deployments at scale.

This solution, which Cognizant has already begun to deploy with several clients, builds on Cognizant and ServiceNow's previously announced strategic partnership in AI-driven automation across industries, advancing the companies along their path toward building a $1 billion combined business.

