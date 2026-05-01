Building Better Bones Together: Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month 2026

ARLINGTON, Va., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) is recognizing Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month this May with a focus on connection, everyday habits, and the shared actions that support lifelong bone health.

This year's theme, Building Better Bones Together, highlights how bone health is shaped not only by individual choices, but also by the people, environments, and support systems that surround us. From the foods we eat to the ways we stay active and connected, these factors play an important role in maintaining bone strength and preventing fractures.

Osteoporosis is often called a silent disease because bone loss can occur without obvious symptoms, and many people are not diagnosed until after a fracture. Approximately one in two women and up to one in four men over the age of 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis. While the impact is widespread, there are steps people can take at every stage of life to protect their bone health.

"Many people do not think about their bone health until they break a bone," said Claire Gill, CEO of BHOF. "This May, we are encouraging people to think about the full picture, including nutrition, physical activity, and the support of those around us. When we approach bone health together, we can help reduce fractures and improve quality of life."

Throughout the month, BHOF will share educational resources, host events, and highlight real stories to help people better understand how to support their bone health. Weekly topics will focus on nutrition, physical activity, community support, and personal experiences, offering practical ways to take action.

There are many ways to get involved, including participating in awareness month events, sharing information with your community, joining the BHOF Online Support Community, and contributing to support programs that improve patient care and education.

To learn more about Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month, visit bonehealthandosteoporosis.org/awareness-month

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation

The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, formerly the National Osteoporosis Foundation, is the leading health organization dedicated to preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, promoting strong bones for life and reducing human suffering through programs of public and clinician awareness, education, advocacy and research. Established in 1984, BHOF is the nation's largest health organization dedicated to osteoporosis and bone health. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org.

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SOURCE Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation