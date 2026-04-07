The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) Elects Two New Members to its Board of Trustees

ARLINGTON, Va., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) is pleased to announce the election of two new members to its Board of Trustees, Sabrina Noel, PhD, RD, and Beth Ruoff. Their combined expertise in nutrition science, population health, and strategic communications will help advance BHOF's work to improve bone health and reduce fracture risk across diverse communities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sabrina Noel and Beth Ruoff to our Board of Trustees," said Claire Gill, BHOF CEO. "Their leadership and experience bring valuable perspective to our efforts to expand awareness, strengthen prevention, and support people at every stage of life in maintaining healthy bones."

Sabrina Noel, PhD, RD is an Associate Professor in the Departments of Public Health and Biomedical and Nutritional Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Lowell and Director of the Center for Population Health. She also serves as Director of the Health Assessment Laboratory in the Zuckerberg College of Health Sciences. Dr. Noel's research focuses on the role of dietary quality in age-related chronic diseases, such as osteoporosis, as well as health disparities among diverse and understudied populations. She collaborates with community partners to develop behavior change interventions that support the prevention and management of chronic disease. Her work also examines the broader social and environmental factors that influence healthy aging and quality of life, helping to inform community-based programs and policies. She will help strengthen BHOF's work to advance prevention, address disparities, and improve bone health outcomes in communities across the country.

Beth Ruoff is a senior communications, branding, and creative strategist with extensive experience developing high-impact campaigns for corporate, nonprofit, and government organizations. Before working as a consultant, she spent 28 years at Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide, where she was a key member of the Strategy and Planning team, developing integrated communications programs focused on awareness, advocacy, and behavior change. Beth is widely recognized for her role in creating the National Institutes of Health's The Heart Truth campaign, including the development of the red dress symbol, which became an iconic national symbol for women's heart health awareness. Drawing on a broad range of experience, Beth focuses on driving measurable impact through strategic communications. Beyond her professional work, she is actively engaged in the nonprofit sector, serving on several boards and advising organizations on branding and communications. She brings deep expertise in public engagement and will support BHOF's efforts to elevate awareness and drive action around bone health.

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation

The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, formerly the National Osteoporosis Foundation, is the leading health organization dedicated to preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, promoting strong bones for life and reducing human suffering through programs of public and clinician awareness, education, advocacy and research. Established in 1984, BHOF is the nation's largest health organization dedicated to osteoporosis and bone health. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org.

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SOURCE Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation