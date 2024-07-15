Building Communities Together: FHLBank Topeka Releases Annual Corporate Impact Report

Report Outlines FHLBank's Contributions to Communities in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma

TOPEKA, Kansas, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FHLBank Topeka released its 2023 Corporate Impact report today. The report summarizes FHLBank's community-building efforts throughout its district in partnership with its 670 member financial institutions.

"We pride ourselves on the relationship we have with members, the culture we have built with our staff and the investment we make in communities districtwide," said Jeff Kuzbel, FHLBank Topeka president and CEO. "This report reflects how these relationships support the substantial impact we make across our four-state area."

Highlights of FHLBank Topeka's 2023 Impact Report include:

More than 90% of our members are institutions with less than $1.4 billion in assets, which is the highest percentage of small institutions of any FHLBank.

in assets, which is the highest percentage of small institutions of any FHLBank. In support of its liquidity mission, FHLBank Topeka had $45.7 billion in advances outstanding to members. Members' communities were also supported by the $8.4 billion in outstanding unpaid principal of mortgage loans held in portfolio and $7.2 billion in letters of credit outstanding. (All as of Dec. 31, 2023 .)

in advances outstanding to members. Members' communities were also supported by the in outstanding unpaid principal of mortgage loans held in portfolio and in letters of credit outstanding. (All as of .) More than 98% of counties in FHLBank Topeka's district have been impacted by members' use of our affordable housing and community development programs, Mortgage Partnership Finance Program and pledged collateral.

A total of $26.8 million in grants were invested through the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) and Homeownership Set-aside Program in 2023 (with $344.9 million since 1990).

in grants were invested through the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) and Homeownership Set-aside Program in 2023 (with since 1990). 1,168 homes were built, renovated or restored with FHLBank AHP funds in 2023.

Fifty-six percent of 2023 new hires at FHLBank Topeka identified as a woman or a minority.

More than $515,000 was donated to local, state or national nonprofits through its charitable contribution budget.

was donated to local, state or national nonprofits through its charitable contribution budget. 52 local community project ideas submitted by members received a microgrant through FHLBank Topeka's #500forGood program. Grant use ran the gamut from enhancing youth library offerings, supporting the social needs of local seniors to beautifying a downtown space.

FHLBank Topeka continues to expand upon this impact into 2024 with an additional 2.5% in voluntary grant funding, new program launches and more. The 2023 report is its second annual impact report. FHLBank Topeka expects to continue releasing this report each summer moving forward.

Please visit fhlbtopeka.com to read the full report.

About FHLBank Topeka:

FHLBank Topeka is one of 11 Federal Home Loan Banks that accesses the capital markets to provide liquidity and funding for its member banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions. FHLBank Topeka is a strong, reliable source of liquidity for its 670 member financial institutions in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma, who are members of its cooperative.

