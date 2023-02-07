Building Construction Startup Boxabl Unveils The Home of the Future at International Builders' Show

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxabl, the leading innovator in building systems, made a huge impact at this year's International Builders' Show (IBS) with its two-story building display. The building showcased the company's cutting-edge technology and construction methods and attracted widespread attention from attendees and media outlets.

Boxabl IBS 2023 Boxabl Future House

The two-story building featured two bedrooms, a master suite, two and a half baths, a stunning spiral staircase, and an outdoor patio on the second floor. The impressive structure drew in online influencers Ellie in Space and Kerry Tarnow, as well as Fox 5 Las Vegas, who were all impressed with the building's design and functionality.

"We are thrilled with the success of our IBS 2023 display," said Galiano Tiramani. "It was an amazing opportunity to showcase the future of our building system and demonstrate the endless possibilities it offers. We are grateful for the attention and recognition we received, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in construction."

Boxabl's building system is revolutionizing the construction industry with its innovative modular design and energy-efficient materials. The company is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable homes that are built to last, and the IBS 2023 display was a testament to that commitment.

About Boxabl

Boxabl is a cutting-edge building systems company that is changing the way homes are built. Their innovative technology and construction methods allow for faster, more affordable, and sustainable building practices. Boxabl is dedicated to providing the highest quality homes at the lowest possible cost.

For more information, please visit boxabl.com

Media contact:

Howard Sherman

[email protected]

833-CROWDPR

SOURCE Boxabl