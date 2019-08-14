Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Markets, 2024 - North America and Europe Dominate

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) in US$ Million.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Energy Management Technologies Address Pressing Need to Curb Energy Usage and Carbon Footprint

Spiraling Demand for Electricity

The Underlying Factor Spurring Need for Efficient Energy Management

Outlook

North America and Europe Dominate Global BEMS Market

Emerging Economies Led by Asia-Pacific to Dictate Growth Momentum



2. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Regulatory Pressure to Curb Energy Wastage and Carbon Emissions

A Major Growth Driver

Smart Building Technologies Drive BEMS Market

Technological Advancements to Fuel Adoption

Increasing Acceptance of Sustainable Technologies Fuel BEMS Growth

BEMS Plays Key Role in Green Building Movement

Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts Prospects for BEMS

BEMS Proves a Cost-Effective Option for Interfacing Smart Buildings Effectively With Smart Grids

Emergence of IoT and Cloud Infrastructure

A Potential Game Changer for BEMS Market

Using IoT for Making Energy Management More Consistent

Small and Medium Buildings Present a Lucrative Untapped Market for BEMS

Falling Hardware Costs, and Managed BEMS Services to Overcome Cost and Complexity Hurdles

Introduction of Renewable Energy Standards and Policies Fuel Growth for BEMS Market

Building Energy Management Market

Key Trends

Digital Twinning

Software-as-a-Future-Proof Solution

Commoditization of Hardware in Small and Medium-Sized Buildings (SMB) Landscape

Evolution of Facility Manager as Enterprise Application Manager

Future Trends in Commercial Energy Management Space

Tunable White Lighting

Smart Lighting and Internet of Things

Energy Management Systems

Increasing Usage of Solar Energy

Smart Metering to Control Energy Demands

Renewable Energy Sources for Sustainable Power

Role of Analytics and Data



3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Building Energy Management Ecosystem Emerges as Convergence Point for Multiple Industries

Market Leaders Shape BEMS' Competitive Landscape

Intense Competition Catalyzes Innovation

BEMS Creates Opportunities for Big Data Analytics for Buildings

Vendors Step up Focus on Marketing Offerings

ESCOs Well Positioned to Capture BEMS Market

Opportunities Exist for Synergies among BEMS, BACS, BMS Vendors

BEMS Vendors, System Integrators Join Hands with ESCOs, Software Providers to Deliver EEM Systems



4. GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS & STANDARDS - AN OVERVIEW

Green Building Standards and Regulations

LEED Certification

Green Globes: An Alternative to LEED Certification

LEED Vs Green Globes

Government Mandates for Energy Efficiency

Focus on Green Certification Programs for Individual Building Elements



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)

BEMS Components

BEMS Central Station

BEMS Outstations

Sensors

Modems

Local Area Network (LAN)

Advantages of BEMS

Optimization of Plant Operations

Improves Communication

Monitoring Plant Status

Energy Savings

Commissioning New Plants

Automated Switching On/Off Plant

Key Concerns with BEMS



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

Johnson Controls Introduces Metasys Enterprise Management Platform

GridPoint Releases GridPoint Energy Manager Mobile 3.0

GridPoint Delivers Smart Energy Management IoT Solutions

MACH Energy Introduces M&V 2.0 Capabilities

Honeywell Unveils Home Energy Management Software

Zen Ecosystems Introduces Zen HQ

GridPoint Releases New Edition of GridPoint Energy Mobile Application

BuildingIQ Unveils 5i Cloud-Based Services Platform

Echelon Unveils New Lumewave 5.0

GridPoint Launches New GridPoint Energy Manager

ABB Launches SlimLine XR ITS2

EnerNOC Introduces Novel Platform Capabilities

EnerNOC Unveils New Energy Intelligence Software Platform

Trend Introduces new Room View Sensor and Display Solution

Trend Launches New IQ4E Controller



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ENGIE Insight Sells Utility Solutions Division to CLEAResult

Enel Group Acquires EnerNOC

Schneider Electric Partners Panasonic to Develop Integrated HVAC and BM Solution

Accruent Acquires Verisae

Johnson Controls Merges with Tyco

Current, Powered by GE Acquires Daintree Networks

BuildingIQ Takes Over NorthWrites Software Applications

Honeywell Acquires Elster

Twenty First Century Utilities Acquires GridPoint

EnerNOC Takes Over World Energy Solutions

Ecova Acquires Retroficiency

Cenex Launches EFES Project

IBM Inks Partnership with Carnegie Mellon for Cloud-Based Analytics System

Higher Education Institutions across the US Deploy BuildingIQ's Energy Management Software

BuildingIQ Partners with Xcel Energy

BuildingIQ Deploys PEO Platform to BSA Group

CGS Selects BuildingIQ to Deploy PEO Platform for Public Buildings in District of Columbia

Deco Lighting Partners with Daintree Networks

Daintree Networks Inks Partnership with CLTC

EnerNOC Inks Partnership with GridPoint to Provide Integrated Energy Management Solution

Dow Corning Deploys Energy Intelligence Software Platform of EnerNOC

Ergon Energy to Expand EnerNOC's Software Deployment to Ergon Energy Commercial Customer Base

SmartestEnergy Chooses EnerNOC's EIS Platform

GridPoint Inks Partnership with Axiom Energy Solutions

Matalan Installs BEMS from Wireless Energy Management Systems International



