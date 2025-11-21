Building Homes for Heroes Honors SAIC at Annual Gala

SAIC Interim CEO Jim Reagan recognized for company's commitment to supporting America's veterans and their families

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Homes for Heroes honored Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) and the company's Interim CEO, Jim Reagan, last night at its annual gala at the historic New York Stock Exchange. The evening celebration recognized SAIC's commitment to supporting America's veterans and their families through a 12-year partnership that has helped Building Homes for Heroes construct, gift, and modify 445 homes.

Honorees, supporters, and leadership celebrate Building Homes for Heroes at the annual awards gala at the New York Stock Exchange.

Hundreds of supporters gathered for the evening celebration, which honored SAIC's dedication to veterans and highlighted how enduring partnerships between mission-driven organizations and corporations create transformative impact for those who have served.

"We honor SAIC and Jim Reagan for their unwavering commitment to our nation's heroes," said Andy Pujol, founder and CEO of Building Homes for Heroes. "Private sector partnerships like ours with SAIC are the cornerstone of how we will continue to care for America's veterans and first responders—not just today, but for generations to come. When mission-driven companies like SAIC step forward with both resources and heart, we can accomplish extraordinary things together. We're working toward ambitious goals: delivering 50 homes in 2025, reaching our milestone 500th home before the end of 2026, and helping more than 5,000 heroes this year through all our programs. None of this would be possible without partners like SAIC who understand that serving those who served isn't just the right thing to do—it's a responsibility we all share."

"On behalf of SAIC, I'm deeply honored to accept this award from Building Homes for Heroes," said Jim Reagan, SAIC's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "SAIC holds a deep connection to our armed forces with more than a fourth of our employees being veterans and it's a privilege to support an organization that transforms their lives and communities through the gift of a home. As we reflect on the impact of this partnership, we once again offer our appreciation for the dedication and sacrifice of all military personnel and are committed to honoring their service through action for many years to come."

The evening was hosted by Liz Claman, anchor of "The Claman Countdown" on Fox Business and a longtime advocate for Building Homes for Heroes. The gala featured live musical performances, testimonials from veteran heroes, and special announcements celebrating the organization's mission.

Joining Reagan on stage to accept the recognition was Stefanie Wall-Keckler from SAIC, whose dedication to veterans' causes has been instrumental in strengthening the partnership between SAIC and Building Homes for Heroes that began in 2013.

MEDIA CONTACT: David Weingrad, Building Homes for Heroes, 516-643-0325, [email protected].

About Building Homes for Heroes

Building Homes for Heroes builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans, emergency first responders and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead. The organization reached a 96% program rating in 2024, the 13th straight year earning a program rating of at least 93%. It also received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for seven straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. Since inception, Building Homes for Heroes has constructed, modified, and gifted more than 440 homes, with support from corporations and groups including Lowe's, Chase, SAIC and many more. Learn more at buildinghomesforheroes.org.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

SOURCE Building Homes For Heroes