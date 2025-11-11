Building Homes for Heroes, Lowe's, and Town of Mooresville to Break Ground on First-Of-Its-Kind Veterans Community

Freedom Hill marks a new chapter in honoring America's heroes through housing solution

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the day devoted to honoring America's veterans, Building Homes for Heroes, Lowe's, and the Town of Mooresville will break ground on Freedom Hill, a veteran and first responder community where the climb is over and the view ahead is bright. The project transforms a vision of service into real streets, homes, security, and hope for those who wore the uniform.

Artistic rendering of the upcoming Freedom Hill veteran community.

More than a housing development, Freedom Hill is a community purpose-built for veterans and first responders, by a partnership committed to providing future residents with the stability and opportunity they've earned following their service and sacrifice. The community is estimated to accommodate up to 15 homes for veterans.

"For more than twenty years, the passionate and patriotic team at Building Homes for Heroes has honored those who served and sacrificed for our nation—with unwavering determination, love, and respect. Freedom Hill now takes that mission to new heights," said Andy Pujol, Founder and CEO of Building Homes for Heroes. "From one home at a time to an entire community built with purpose, this village embodies what our mission has always been about: restoring hope, stability, and independence for our nation's heroes. It's more than a neighborhood—it's a promise kept. For me, and for our entire organization, every day is Veterans Day. We are deeply grateful to the entire Lowe's team and the Town of Mooresville for helping make this dream a reality for those who have given so much."

Beyond providing mortgage-free homes, Building Homes for Heroes will offer residents comprehensive support services including financial guidance, physical and mental health resources, and emergency funding assistance when needed, ensuring veterans and first responders have access to the wraparound care that addresses their unique needs. The organization has set ambitious goals of delivering 50 homes in 2025; reaching its milestone 500th home before the end of 2026 and helping more than 5,000 heroes this year through all its programs.

Freedom Hill stands out not only for what's being built, but for how it's being built. The project represents a blueprint for public-private partnership at its most impactful: the Town of Mooresville donated the land to Building Homes for Heroes, Lowe's and Lowe's customers through the company's Round-Up for Charity campaign helped to fund the initiative, and Building Homes for Heroes' brings its deep understanding of veteran needs and unwavering commitment to supporting those who served our nation.

The location adds deeper meaning to the project, Mooresville is home to Lowe's. For a company that has a longstanding commitment to honoring our nation's heroes and has partnered with Building Homes for Heroes since 2020, the village represents something deeply personal: a permanent tribute to veterans, built in their own backyard. The groundbreaking builds on Lowe's commitment to deliver 10 million square feet of impact this year, including work to renovate homes for veterans and restore community spaces for the military community to gather.

"Serving those who served is deeply engrained in who we are at Lowe's. Alongside Building Homes for Heroes, we've been able to transform hundreds of lives of veterans and first responders through mortgage-free homes. Freedom Hill will not only continue that legacy, but provide a blueprint for communities nationwide," said Joe McFarland, Lowe's Executive Vice President of Stores and Gulf War Veteran. "We are grateful for the generosity of Lowe's customers who have helped bring Building Homes for Heroes vision for Freedom Hill to life."

The path from vision to groundbreaking required exceptional collaboration and perseverance. Over 14 months, Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney worked closely with the North Carolina General Assembly to pave the way for this innovative approach and ensure that those who have given so much to our nation are honored with the support and security they so deeply deserve.

"The Town of Mooresville has deep respect and gratitude for our veterans and the sacrifices they have made in service to this country. It is an honor to be able to work with Building Homes for Heroes and Lowe's to bring such a transformational project to life right in the heart of Downtown Mooresville. This community will be a generational tribute to the courage and selflessness of our veterans from all the citizens of our great town," said Mayor Chris Carney, Town of Mooresville.

The community also represents a strategic milestone as Building Homes for Heroes approaches its 20-year anniversary in 2026. Since its founding, the organization has constructed, modified, and gifted more than 440 mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families across the nation. This first-of-its-kind village model signals an evolution in how the organization serves veterans and first responders, representing the first custom community in the organization's history.

Development and planning for the village will continue over the coming months, with full construction expected to begin in 2026.

The Veterans Day groundbreaking will bring together community members, leaders and most importantly, the veterans whose lives will be forever changed by this community. The day will begin at the Town of Mooresville's annual Veterans Day Parade, culminating in a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. at the future site of Freedom Hill. The ceremony will feature former Special Forces parachutists descending onto the site and a community celebration. Andy Pujol, Founder and CEO of Building Homes for Heroes; Joe McFarland, Lowe's Executive Vice President of Stores and Gulf War Veteran; and Mayor Chris Carney of Mooresville will turn the first ground on the future site of Freedom Hill, marking a watershed moment in how America provides safe and affordable homes for its heroes.

Media assets will be available at 3 p.m. here.

ABOUT BUILDING HOMES FOR HEROES

Building Homes for Heroes builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans, emergency first responders and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead. The organization reached a 96% program rating in 2024, the 13th straight year earning a program rating of at least 93%. It also received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for seven straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. Since inception, Building Homes for Heroes has constructed, modified, and gifted more than 400 homes, with support from corporations and groups including Lowe's, Chase, SAIC and many more. Learn more at buildinghomesforheroes.org.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week, with total fiscal year 2024 sales of more than $83 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,700 home improvement stores, 530 branches and 130 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Building Homes for Heroes

David Weingrad | [email protected]

Lowe's

Laurel Waller | [email protected]

Town of Mooresville

Rika White | [email protected]

SOURCE Building Homes For Heroes