BUILDING HOPE NAMES CHRISTINE MENTIS NEW GOVERNANCE PROGRAM DIRECTOR

News provided by

Building Hope

13 Jun, 2023, 10:05 ET

PROGRAM DIRECTOR TO LEAD EFFORT TO RECRUIT AND MAINTAIN CHARTER SCHOOL GOVERNING BOARD MEMBERS

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Hope, a non-profit foundation dedicated to creating high-quality K-12 charter school opportunities for students through its expertise in real estate, finance and operational services, today announced the appointment of Christine Mentis to the role of Governance Program Director within the Charter Support Unit (CSU), a free support network operated by Building Hope in partnership with the United States Department of Education through a federal dissemination grant and with the Florida Department of Education through a federal CSP grant. The CSU primary mission is to serve all charter schools in their first five years of operation, and it provides many free services to charter schools across the country.

Continue Reading

With the benefit of a CSP grant, Ms. Mentis will lead the CSU function providing free services to charter schools in Florida in support of recruiting governing board member volunteers. Services include strategic planning, professional development for potential board members, a matching service for schools in need of governing board members, board member onboarding support to ensure successful placement, and feedback on governing bylaws, policies, and handbooks.

"Building Hope and CSU are pleased to have Christine step into this important role to match passionate community volunteers to charter school governing boards," said Building Hope's President of Building Hope Services, Richard Moreno. "By adding her expertise and leadership to the CSU team, we are well positioned to help identify and retain dynamic, strategic-thinking individuals to lead, serve, and inspire charter school communities in Florida."

Ideal candidates for governing board membership are individuals that reside in Florida, are passionate about education and volunteering, and who have time to invest in taking a governance role in the charter school community.

Ms. Mentis has been committed to K-12 education for her entire career. Prior to joining Building Hope and CSU two years ago, Ms. Mentis held positions in the education profession such as elementary school teacher, charter school founder and principal, and academic curriculum coach.

"It is an honor to step into the role of Governance Program Director," said Ms. Mentis. "I am excited by this next chapter in my career to help identify the future generation of essential charter school board members who will set the direction for school and student success. Charter school governance boards are made up of passionate community volunteers who champion the long-term health and effectiveness of charter schools. These service-minded individuals are an important part of creating strong charter school communities and bright futures for students."

For the last three years, CSU has sponsored the Governance Conference for Florida charter schools, governing board members and prospective members. This year's conference will be a hybrid in person and virtual event. It is being hosted by San Jose Prep in Jacksonville, FL on September 9, 2023. Register here today!

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national non-profit that empowers advancements in education through our work with charter schools providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 20-year history, Building Hope has invested more than $482 million in high-impact charter schools serving nearly 200,000 children.   
For more information, visit www.buildinghope.org.  

About Charter Support Unit (CSU)
The CSU is a free support network operated by Building Hope in partnership with the United States Department of Education through a federal dissemination grant and with the Florida Department of Education through a federal CSP grant. Its primary mission is to serve all charter schools in their first five years of operation. The CSU also provides many free services to more established charter schools across the country, including a free professional webinar series. For assistance, contact 888-677-9250 or 727-286-3185.

Media Contact
ShinePR for Building Hope and Charter Support Unit
[email protected]
[email protected] 

SOURCE Building Hope

Also from this source

BUILDING HOPE AWARDS $175,000 IN IMPACT GRANTS TO 12 INSPIRATIONAL CHARTER SCHOOLS LEADING THE WAY IN COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT, EDUCATIONAL INNOVATION, STUDENT EMPOWERMENT, AND CHARTER SCHOOL LEADERSHIP

BUILDING HOPE ANNOUNCES SECOND ANNUAL IMPACT AWARDS FINALISTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.