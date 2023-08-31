BUILDING HOPE NAMES TIPHANIE GILMORE EDWARDS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Edwards Brings Service Mindset With Expertise in Human Resources, Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion to Role  

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Hope, the non-profit leader in charter school facilities, financing, and services, today named Tiphanie Gilmore Edwards as Chief People Officer. In this new role, Edwards will hold the responsibilities of the head of human resources and will serve as diversity, equity, and inclusion lead for the organization. She will report to Building Hope President and CEO William D. (Bill) Hansen.

"I am delighted to welcome Tiphanie to Building Hope," said Hansen. "This new role is about prioritizing people, shaping culture, and aligning team members to mission-focused work, all to better support our schools and schoolchildren nationwide. Tiphanie's extensive experience shaping school cultures and communities combined with her credentials in leadership and human resources made her the ideal candidate for this new role."

Most recently, Edwards served as assistant head of school for people and programs at the Sheridan School. There, she led the development and implementation of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice and belonging (DEIJB) initiatives, ensured K-8 curricular alignment across all programmatic areas, and recruited, onboarded and mentored all faculty and staff positions. 

Earlier in her career, Edwards served as associate head of school at Reid Temple Christian Academy, director of human resources at Dorothy I. Height Community Academic Public Charter Schools, and taught elementary and middle school science in the Archdiocese of Washington and Charles County Public Schools. 

"Service to others is something that was ingrained in me from the very start," said Edwards. "Building Hope's mission in education and commitment to equity made this an opportunity to apply my skills and serve in a way that is most meaningful to me. I am thrilled to be a part of this team."

Tiphanie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in political science and a Master of Arts degree in educational leadership with a concentration in human resources development from Towson University, and a certification in diversity, equity, and inclusion from Cornell University. She completed leadership training at Harvard University's Graduate School of Education through the Principals' Center and was previously certified as a principal through the Association of Christian Schools International and as assistant principal through Maryland State Department of Education. Edwards' human resources certifications include Senior Professional in Human Resources, Global Professional in Human Resources, and Senior Certified Professional.

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national non-profit that empowers advancements in education through our work with charter schools providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 20-year history, Building Hope has invested more than $482 million in high-impact charter schools serving nearly 200,000 children.   
For more information, visit www.buildinghope.org.  

