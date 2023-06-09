Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Industry Projections 2023-2027 with Shares of Leading BIM Providers, Including Autodesk, Trimble, and Bentley Systems

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BIM Software Market Report - Market Drivers, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data used in this report is from the BIM Observatory 2022 Q3 v1.0, originally published on 11th October 2022. This release includes the latest updates to the underlying economic industry forecasts, and exchange rates forecasts.

This unique combination of BIM database, industry analysis, and marketing consultancy has enabled us to help hundreds of companies and organizations worldwide evaluate and plan courses of action and improve the resulting business outcomes.

The combination of data and knowledge that we contribute to the BIM report helps to ensure that our client's team is equipped with the information necessary to make informed decisions confidently.

This focused report is intended to provide a high-level market assessment of one of the most attractive, fast-developing segments of the Engineering Software market where opportunities for lucrative growth via new market development, potential acquisition, and partnering are becoming characteristic of the segment.

Report Objectives

  • BIM software market overview for better plans & strategies and to align internal resources, capabilities, and product planning.
  • Potential software users' analysis for establishing addressable market perspective.
  • Understand BIM software market competitive landscape.
  • Capture the main trends and market drivers.
  • Forecast market growth by segment, region, and key players to derive targets for sales and marketing initiatives.
  • Create a starting point for detailed investigations of one or more market segments or country markets.
  • Understand the impact of currency fluctuation on the technical software markets.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Report objectives
  2. Sources
  3. Scope
  4. BIM Design phase
  5. BIM Construct phase
  6. BIM Operate phase
  7. Provider/product software coverage
  8. Geographic coverage
  9. Executive summary
  10. Global BIM software market overview
  11. Global BIM software market size and growth
  12. BIM software market SWOT Analysis
  13. BIM software market drivers
  14. Currency effect - BIM software revenue growths by currency
  15. Conflict in Ukraine and its impact on the BIM software market
  16. Economic influences on the BIM software market
  17. AEC industry spend intensity and market size
  18. Potential software users / BIM-related employment
  19. Worldwide AEC employment breakdown
  20. Construction industry employment
  21. Construction industry employment in US, Germany, France, UK, China and India
  22. Architecture & engineering services employment
  23. Architecture & engineering services employment in the US, Germany, France, UK, China and India
  24. Software revenue by region EMEA, APAC, AMER
  25. AMER, EMEA, APAC regions revenue, revenue growth, and CAGR
  26. BIM software market share by top 3 countries in EMEA, APAC, AMER
  27. Market performance by BIM Design, Construct, and Operate phases
  28. Global BIM software revenue by BIM phase in 2022
  29. Global BIM software revenue growth by BIM phase
  30. Design, Construct and Operate phases` revenue and CAGR
  31. Top 5 players and their revenue by BIM phase
  32. Global BIM Design software revenue and growth by segment
  33. Global BIM Operate software revenue and growth by segment
  34. Competitive landscape
  35. BIM software players' market share in 2022
  36. Key market players and the rest of the market revenues growths
  37. Key market players and the rest of the market in BIM Construct, Design and Operate
  38. Tail analysis of BIM market
  39. BIM providers - Trends
  40. Autodesk BIM software market size, share and growth forecast
  41. Bentley Systems BIM software market size, share and growth forecast
  42. Hexagon BIM software market size, share and growth forecast
  43. Nemetschek BIM software market size, share and growth forecast
  44. Trimble BIM software market size, share and growth forecast
  45. Glodon BIM software market size, share and growth forecast
  46. Oracle Construction & Engineering BIM software market size, share and growth forecast
  47. Procore Technologies BIM software market size, share and growth forecast
  48. Schneider Electric BIM software market size, share and growth forecast
  49. SpaceIQ (Eptura) BIM software market size, share and growth forecast
  50. Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) in 2022
  51. BIM Observatory

Companies Mentioned

  • Autodesk
  • Bentley
  • Glodon
  • Hexagon
  • IBM
  • MRI Software
  • Nemetscheck
  • Oracle Construction & Engineering
  • Procore
  • Schneider
  • SpaceIQ
  • Thinkproject
  • Trimble
  • Yardi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5ctzi

