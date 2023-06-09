Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Industry Projections 2023-2027 with Shares of Leading BIM Providers, Including Autodesk, Trimble, and Bentley Systems

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BIM Software Market Report - Market Drivers, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data used in this report is from the BIM Observatory 2022 Q3 v1.0, originally published on 11th October 2022. This release includes the latest updates to the underlying economic industry forecasts, and exchange rates forecasts.

This unique combination of BIM database, industry analysis, and marketing consultancy has enabled us to help hundreds of companies and organizations worldwide evaluate and plan courses of action and improve the resulting business outcomes.

The combination of data and knowledge that we contribute to the BIM report helps to ensure that our client's team is equipped with the information necessary to make informed decisions confidently.

This focused report is intended to provide a high-level market assessment of one of the most attractive, fast-developing segments of the Engineering Software market where opportunities for lucrative growth via new market development, potential acquisition, and partnering are becoming characteristic of the segment.

Report Objectives

BIM software market overview for better plans & strategies and to align internal resources, capabilities, and product planning.

Potential software users' analysis for establishing addressable market perspective.

Understand BIM software market competitive landscape.

Capture the main trends and market drivers.

Forecast market growth by segment, region, and key players to derive targets for sales and marketing initiatives.

Create a starting point for detailed investigations of one or more market segments or country markets.

Understand the impact of currency fluctuation on the technical software markets.

Key Topics Covered

Report objectives Sources Scope BIM Design phase BIM Construct phase BIM Operate phase Provider/product software coverage Geographic coverage Executive summary Global BIM software market overview Global BIM software market size and growth BIM software market SWOT Analysis BIM software market drivers Currency effect - BIM software revenue growths by currency Conflict in Ukraine and its impact on the BIM software market Economic influences on the BIM software market AEC industry spend intensity and market size Potential software users / BIM-related employment Worldwide AEC employment breakdown Construction industry employment Construction industry employment in US, Germany , France , UK, China and India Architecture & engineering services employment Architecture & engineering services employment in the US, Germany , France , UK, China and India Software revenue by region EMEA, APAC, AMER AMER, EMEA, APAC regions revenue, revenue growth, and CAGR BIM software market share by top 3 countries in EMEA, APAC, AMER Market performance by BIM Design, Construct, and Operate phases Global BIM software revenue by BIM phase in 2022 Global BIM software revenue growth by BIM phase Design, Construct and Operate phases` revenue and CAGR Top 5 players and their revenue by BIM phase Global BIM Design software revenue and growth by segment Global BIM Operate software revenue and growth by segment Competitive landscape BIM software players' market share in 2022 Key market players and the rest of the market revenues growths Key market players and the rest of the market in BIM Construct, Design and Operate Tail analysis of BIM market BIM providers - Trends Autodesk BIM software market size, share and growth forecast Bentley Systems BIM software market size, share and growth forecast Hexagon BIM software market size, share and growth forecast Nemetschek BIM software market size, share and growth forecast Trimble BIM software market size, share and growth forecast Glodon BIM software market size, share and growth forecast Oracle Construction & Engineering BIM software market size, share and growth forecast Procore Technologies BIM software market size, share and growth forecast Schneider Electric BIM software market size, share and growth forecast SpaceIQ (Eptura) BIM software market size, share and growth forecast Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) in 2022 BIM Observatory

Companies Mentioned

Autodesk

Bentley

Glodon

Hexagon

IBM

MRI Software

Nemetscheck

Oracle Construction & Engineering

Procore

Schneider

SpaceIQ

Thinkproject

Trimble

Yardi

