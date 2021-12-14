Building Information Modeling Software Market to Record 28.71% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | 4M SA Advanced Technical Software Systems and Autodesk Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Building Information Modeling Software Market Share in Information Technology Industry is expected to increase by USD 8.38 billion from 2020 to 2025, with a decelerating CAGR of 24.32%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 33% among the other regions. Japan and China are the key markets for building the information modeling (BIM) software market. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The BIM software market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. In November 2019, Autodesk Inc. and Virgin Hyperloop One announced an alliance to explore new opportunities in extending the value of BIM (BIM) for transportation route optimization and improved digital engineering and construction workflows.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The building information modeling (BIM) software market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key countries for the building information modeling software market in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing construction of commercial and industrial buildings will drive the building information modeling software market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Driver:

Increasing requirements for large-scale project management:

The rising requirements for large-scale project management are driving the growth of the building information modeling software market. This need is increasing due to the growing focus of organizations on cultivating and managing the resources necessary for efficient product outputs. This leads to an increase in the demand for and adoption of building information modeling solutions, as they are used for automating processes to ensure maximum outputs by managing resources and maintaining a regular follow-up. The key benefits of employing building information modeling solutions in large-scale project management include process management, projecting profitability, and automation.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Smart City Platform Market: The smart city platform market share is expected to increase by USD 70.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.18%. Download Free Sample Report

The smart city platform market share is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.18%. Quality Management Software Market: The quality management software (QMS) market share is expected to increase by USD 5.21 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.80%. Download Free Sample Report

Building Information Modeling Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 24.32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.71 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 4M SA Advanced Technical Software Systems, Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Cadsoft Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, and Trimble Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio