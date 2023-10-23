Building on brand relaunch momentum, Wesson introduces new Plant Butters

Richardson International invests in innovation, delights taste-testers, gains distribution in Northeast

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Wesson's made-in-Memphis, plant-based cooking oil has been a staple in American pantries for 124 years. For the first time, health-conscious consumers will discover Wesson in the refrigerated aisle. Wesson Plant Butter (Original) and Plant Butter (with Olive Oil) have officially made their debut at select retailers in Northeastern USA. The irresistible flavor had 91 per cent1 of blind taste testers indicating they'd likely purchase this creamy, delicious new plant butter. The new product launch builds on the momentum of the recent Wesson brand refresh completed by Richardson International Ltd. that acquired the brand in 2019.

New Wesson plant butters are 100 per cent plant based and dairy and preservative free. Now available at select fine retailers across Northeastern USA. (CNW Group/Richardson International Ltd.)

"Wesson is an iconic, trusted brand that consumers turn to for unrivaled quality," says Brian Olson (Vice-President, Food & Ingredients at Richardson International). "Our vision is to give consumers more of what they love, through product innovation. This diversification in our business, allows us to tap into a category that's growing 26 per cent per year2, while addressing consumers' shift toward healthier lifestyles with a high-quality plant butter that's unique in the marketplace."

Wesson Joins Plant Butter Movement

Two thirds of Americans say they would consider buying plant butter3. Wesson has been trusted as the pure foundation for every meal for generations. Now Wesson Plant Butters expand the possibilities with a 100 per cent plant based, dairy and preservative free, vegan option. Wesson Plant Butter (Original) and Plant Butter (with Olive oil) are ideal for spreading and have delicious buttery, taste-tester-approved flavor.

Canola oil is the primary oil in Wesson Plant Butters which has the lowest saturated fat compared to all vegetable oils and no trans-fat. Unlike butter, Wesson Plant Butters have no cholesterol and are dairy-free and preservative free.

"The Wesson Plant Butter rollout begins in the Northeast where consumer demand and Wesson brand loyalty are high," says Irman Webb (Director of U.S Retail Sales, Wesson). "Wesson Plant Butters have performed exceptionally well in consumer taste tests and the initial response from retailers has been strong. We continue to confirm new distribution outlets."

Wesson Plant butters will be available at Hannaford, Stop & Shop and other fine retailers in the Northeast.

About Wesson

Wesson Oil is one of America's best-selling cooking oil brand. Established in 1899, Wesson has been a staple in kitchens for generations and continues to be the go-to ingredient for home cooks and professional chefs around the world. Wesson is owned by Richardson International. For more information, visit www.purewesson.com.

About Richardson International

Richardson International Limited is Canada's largest agribusiness and is recognized as a global leader in agriculture and food processing. Based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the company is a worldwide handler and merchandiser of all major Canadian-grown grains and oilseeds and a vertically-integrated processor and manufacturer of oats and canola-based products. Over the past two decades, Richardson has become a significant player in the global food business, producing a wide variety of food products and ingredients for the retail, food service, and industrial markets. One of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Richardson continues to grow, thanks to the dedication and innovative spirit of over 3,100 employees worldwide. Richardson International is a subsidiary of James Richardson & Sons Limited, a family company established in 1857.

1. Synqrinus Research, All participants were Head of Household from the Northeast United States consuming margarine, spreadable butter, or whipped butter. They were not told what the product was during the test. Base: Total Sample n=100 2. IRIScanner data (Dec 31, 2021), Plant Based Foods Association Report 3. Wesson Omnibus Research, "how strongly would you consider purchasing a plant based butter in the future?" Base: Total sample n=1000

